Top 5 players in the hunt for 2022 USFL MVP award

The return of the USFL has brought with it some exciting spring football. Certain players and teams are beginning to stand out as the best of the bunch through just three weeks of play.

Naturally, fans may be wondering who is leading the MVP race so far. While it's still early, some notable faces are stepping up and proving to be most valuable for their teams.

Here are five players who stick out so far.

5 USFL players in the running for MVP

#1 - Kyle Sloter, QB, New Orleans Breakers

Sloter is the current passing yards leader in the USFL with 657 yards (he is the only quarterback in the league with more than 600). He also has four touchdowns as his New Orleans Breakers are off to a 2-1 start.

Sloter is a Northern Colorado product who has experience in the NFL. However, that was mostly on practice squads. He is now seizing his USFL opportunity and is eager to lead the pack in passing yards all season long.

1. Mark Thompson (310 rushing yards)

2. Mark Thompson after contact (253) USFL rushing leaderboard:1. Mark Thompson (310 rushing yards)2. Mark Thompson after contact (253)

#2 - Mark Thompson, RB, Houston Gamblers

A running back winning MVP? While it may not happen in the NFL anymore, it could happen in the USFL. For now, Houston Gambler runner Mark Thompson is the early favorite. He has 310 yards so far this season, with the next closest player at 243 yards.

The 6-foot-2-inch Thompson is a Florida product making the most of his time with the Gamblers. Getting to 1,000 yards in a 10-game season should easily earn him a place in the MVP discussion.

USFL players in the running for MVP

#3 - Bryan Scott, QB, Philadelphia Stars

Bryan Scott started to make a name for himself in Canada before the option to return to the United States and the USFL. The decision has paid off as he has 558 yards and five touchdowns in three games.

He also has the best quarterback rating of any quarterback who has been a regular starter. But for Scott to win MVP, he will need to get the Philadelphia Stars back on the winning track. The team is 1-2 but just one game behind in the North Division standings. Notably, Scott did suffer an injury last week. Yet if he doesn't miss too much time, his MVP case stands.

#4 - Johnnie Dixon, WR, New Orleans Breakers

We go back to the Breakers to highlight the play of receiver Johnnie Dixon. While Sloter has done well under center, Dixon has elevated his game significantly.

The receiver has three touchdowns and 165 yards in three games. He is also second in the league in catches with 16. If he continues to be Sloter's top target, Dixon could be a dark-horse MVP contender, given his pace continues throughout the remainder of the season.

#5 - J'Mar Smith, QB, Birmingham Stallions

The injury to Scott could open the spot for J'Mar Smith to climb into the MVP conversation. The Birmingham Stallions quarterback has 581 passing yards and five touchdowns and has added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The rushing component is what will set Smith apart in the MVP discussion. Finishing with several thousand passing yards and anywhere around 500-700 rushing yards would be a significant feat in such a short season.

This would set him apart as a true dual-threat option who has the chance to change the way USFL defenses operate when facing the Stallions.

