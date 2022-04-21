Birmingham Stallions 2022 Schedule: start date, time, TV channel, live stream, and more

The Birmingham Stallions and the United States Football League’s (USFL) inaugural season kicks off in 2022 with a 10-week regular season. The USFL launches its season with eight total teams: these teams are the Birmingham Stallions, the New Jersey Generals, the Houston Gamblers, the New Orleans Breakers, the Tampa Bay Bandits, the Philadelphia Stars, the Michigan Panthers, and the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Birmingham Stallions have a unique advantage with their home games played in Birmingham, Alabama. The other seven teams will all be playing their games in Birmingham, similar to the “Bubble” NBA postseason exclusively held in Orlando, FL, during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Protective Stadium and Legion Field are the venues in Birmingham, so theoretically, as long as the home crowd shows up at either stadium, the Stallions will enjoy exclusive home-field advantage all season long.

Former East Carolina, Louisiana Tech, and South Florida head coach Skip Holtz will lead the Stallions in their first season. Holtz is also the son of legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz. Holtz will also have his former Louisiana Tech quarterback, J’Mar Smith, leading the Stallions’ offense. The receiver corps consists of former San Francisco 49ers Victor Bolden, former All-SEC player Emmanuel Hall out of Missouri, and tight end Sage Surratt, who was an All-ACC player for Wake Forest.

Birmingham Stallions 2022 schedule

The schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time TV Saturday, April 16 New Jersey Generals 7:30 p.m. ET NBC/FOX/Peacock Friday, April 23 Houston Gamblers 7:00 p.m. ET FOX Sports 1 Saturday, April 30 New Orleans Breakers 8:00 p.m. ET USA Network Sunday, May 8 Tampa Bay Bandits Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, May 15 Philadelphia Stars Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, May 22 Michigan Panthers Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, May 29 Pittsburgh Maulers Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, June 5 New Orleans Breakers Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, June 12 Houston Gamblers Time TBD ET TBD Sunday, June 19 Tampa Bay Bandits Time TBD ET TBD

The schedule shakes out to where the Stallions will be playing all the different teams in the league for the first seven weeks. The team will play its division rivals, the Breakers, Gamblers, and Bandi, in the latter three weeks. While the regular season is only 10 weeks, the postseason will start with a four-team format that begins on Saturday, June 25, 2022. All playoff games will occur in Canton, Ohio, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The behemoth that is the NFL is brutal to compete with, so the USFL hopes to be able to complete an entire season. The USFL can offer cheaper tickets and a wide variety of experimentations to stand out from the NFL. Some of these differing rules include 3-point attempts, a college-style overtime shootout, a shorter play clock to allow more offensive plays, and two forward passes permitted in the same play (as long as the first pass attempt is behind the line of scrimmage).

For Week 1, the Stallions are a 3-point favorite vs. the New Jersey Generals, and the over/under is set at 41. Hardcore football fans looking for football in the spring and early summer or fans looking for a pure/cheaper football experience without the more expensive experience of the NFL might find the USFL an entertaining escape.

