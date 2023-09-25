The Pittsburgh Steelers had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City on their way back from their Week 3 NFL matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers' charter flight had been forced to land in Kansas City on the way back to Pittsburgh. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident, and the franchise is expected to return to Pittsburgh later in the morning.

Expand Tweet

The Steelers were fresh off a closely fought victory over the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Las Vegas Raiders and were on their way back to their home base before the unforeseen event occured. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X,

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

"Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."

The news of the emergency landing was first reported by KDKA TV's two journalists from the Steelers' plane. The news agency reported that the aircraft faced an oil pressure failure in one of the engines.

Expand Tweet

How have the Pittsburgh Steelers performed this season?

The Steelers have had a decent start to the 2023 NFL season, starting the year with a 2-1 record. The Steelers opened the year with a blowout loss to Super Bowl aspirants, the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy and co. had their way against the Steelers, handing them a 30-7 loss. Kenny Pickett had a decent night out, but the Steelers' defense let the team down.

Thankfully for the Steelers' faithful, the team was much better in Week 2. The likes of Pickett, Najee Harris and George Pickens were instrumental to their 26-22 win over the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns. This win gave the Steelers their first W of the season and a potential springboard to playoff contention.

In the Steelers' most recent game, they came out victorious against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders might have had proven postseason performers like Jimmy Garoppolo and Devonte Adams on their roster, but they were no match for the Steelers' versatile offense. Once again, Pickett, Harris and Pickens were electric, as they made it two wins in a row for Philly. Next up for the team is an away game at the Houston Texans and a home fixture versus the Baltimore Ravens before their regular season bye week in Week 6.