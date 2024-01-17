What is UFL football? Latest on USFL and XFL merger ahead of 2024 kickoff

The USFL and XFL merger is gathering buzz on a slow burn with one eye on giving fans a taste of springtime football after the culmination of the Super Bowl. The two spring football leagues will relaunch as the United Football League (UFL) in 2024.

The XFL made its return in 2023 under the ownership group fronted by Dany Garcia and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Meanwhile, the Fox-owned USFL went on for two consecutive seasons before merging with the XFL to form the UFL.

Following the union of the two spring football leagues, Garcia spoke to reporters and said:

“This new venture is possible because of a shared visionary mindset, a profound passion for the game, and first-hand experience living and creating the opportunities that football makes possible."

"As a unified spring league, we are able to deepen our commitment to unlocking and surpassing the dreams of our players, coaches, staff and fans. This league represents continued legacy and evolution, and we look forward to building the universe of spring football.”

Notably, the UFL will kickstart its 10-game regular season from March 30 onwards. The inaugural campaign will feature eight teams being split into two conferences.

Full list of USFL and XFL teams post the merger

Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough

USFL conference teams:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL conference teams:

Arlington Renegades

DC Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL vs USFL salary comparison

In 2023, reports claimed that USFL players could earn up to $74,000 for the season. The league paid its active players $5,350 per week, while those who were inactive still made $2,500 per week. Furthermore, players received a $400 weekly stipend and players who were part of winning the championship received $5,000 each.

In comparison, the XFL paid its players $5,000 per week. For a win, each player on the team would receive a $1,000 bonus. As per reports, a player could earn a maximum of $72,000 in 2023 during the XFL season.

A look at the UFL schedule in 2024

The 2024 UFL season will commence on Saturday, March 30. The first game of the season will see the Arlington Renegades lock horns with the Birmingham Stallions. The 10-week regular season is expected to conclude by Saturday, June 1.

The UFL playoffs are set to take place on Saturday, June 8. The championship game is to be held on Saturday, June 15.

The UFL games this season will be broadcast on Fox, Fox Sports 1, ABC and ESPN.