Where can I watch CFL 2024? Full streaming details about Canadian Football League

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is the most popular American Football League outside the shores of the United States of America. The league has grown exponentially and represents an interesting proposition for players and fans outside the NFL.

Ahead of the 2024 CFL, let's look at how we can watch and livestream premium Canadian Football League action.

Where can I watch the CFL in 2024?

According to CFL.ca, you can catch premium CFL action on the Canadian sports broadcasting leader, TSN. TSN will broadcast the opening CFL game between the Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes on June 6, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium. The action continues until the Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17, 2024.

TSN has long been the cable TV broadcaster for Canadian viewers of the Canadian Football League, and it'll remain the number one source of premium CFL action for the 2024 season.

American and international fans can catch the action via the CBS Sports Network. The CBS Sports Network will broadcast 34 games for American audiences, including the season opener on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Furthermore, CBS will showcase nearly every weekend game from June until OK Tire Labor Day Weekend. That is 23 out of a possible 26 Saturday/Sunday matchups.

Furthermore, CBS will broadcast major CFL fixtures such as the Labor Day Classic and the Thanksgiving Classic.

Where can I stream the CFL in 2024?

Live-streaming Canadian Football League fans are included in the equation, as they can savor the action via CFL+. CFL+ will broadcast the other 47 regular season matchups, such as the Touchdown Pacific and the Fourth of July matchup between the Argonauts and Roughriders.

Furthermore, CBS's official streaming platform will broadcast the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup championship for American audiences. Viewers outside North America can access the entirety of the 2024 season via CFL+.

Past ten winners of the Canadian Football League

Here's a look at the last ten Grey Cup Champions

2023: Montreal Alouettes

2022: Toronto Argonauts

2021: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2018: Calgary Stampeders

2017: Toronto Argonauts

2016: Ottawa Redblacks

2015: Edmonton Eskimos

2014: Calgary Stampeders

2013: Saskatchewan Roughriders