Which players played for both Jets and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14 

In the latest edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight shines brightly on individuals who proudly wore the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers jerseys. A captivating puzzle featuring a set of nine concealed identities awaits fervent football fans, promising an exciting journey.

Among the enigmatic figures, the former running back LaDainian Tomlinson had the honor of gracing the playing fields for these formidable teams. Discover the answers to the captivating NFL Immaculate Grid for August 14th as we unravel the mystery of this unique dual allegiance.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 14

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson graced the NFL for an impressive 11 seasons, leaving his mark on the San Diego Chargers and the New York Jets.

Selected as the fifth overall pick by the Chargers in the 2001 NFL draft, Tomlinson embarked on a stellar journey. Bursting onto the scene, he stormed through his rookie year, amassing 1236 yards in 339 carries and notching 10 touchdowns. He was the runner-up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2001.

Kansas City Chiefs v San Diego Chargers

Remaining loyal to the Chargers for nine seasons, Tomlinson showcased his exceptional talents across 141 games. He galloped for an astounding 12490 yards on 2880 attempts, crossing the end zone 138 times.

His dominance was acknowledged with five Pro Bowl selections and thrice being honored as an All-Pro First Team member. The pinnacle of his achievements arrived in 2006 when he earned both the coveted MVP title and the Offensive Player of the Year accolade.

In 2010, a new chapter unfolded as Tomlinson joined the ranks of the New York Jets. Two more seasons saw him contributing significantly, starting in 14 out of 29 games, racking up 1194 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. With a legacy in NFL history, Tomlinson gracefully retired from the professional football arena in 2012.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 14 solutions

With the inclusion of LaDainian Tomlinson, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 14.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14

Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Brian Griese Chicago Bears and New York Jets - Thomas Jones 1st Team AP All-Pro from Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Vincent Jackson Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets - LaDainian Tomlinson 1st Team AP All-Pro from Los Angeles Chargers - Adrian Phillips Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dare Ogunbowale Houston Texans and New York Jets - Ryan Fitzpatrick 1st Team AP All-Pro from Houston Texans - DeAndre Hopkins