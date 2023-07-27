What happened to John Ross? Reasons about ex-Bengals WR’s early retirement explored

John Ross, the former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, has made the difficult decision to retire from the NFL at the age of 27. His career, which began with high expectations after an impressive performance at the Combine in 2017, unfortunately did not pan out as many had hoped.

Despite his remarkable 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the Combine in 2017, Ross struggled to translate his skill set to the professional level. Injuries plagued his pro football journey, limiting him to just 37 games over six seasons in the league.

Most of his time was spent with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he battled various injuries throughout four seasons. He later had a brief stint with the New York Giants, appearing in 10 games during one season.

His latest opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs, after signing a Reserve/Future deal in January, was expected to provide some depth at the wide receiver position and potentially contribute on special teams. However, it seems that his decision to retire was the reason behind his absence from practice and ultimately renders his potential role on the team's roster.

The injuries he endured played a significant role in the demise of his professional football career, ultimately leading him to call it quits. Despite his promising start, it's evident that he faced challenges in staying healthy and finding consistent success on the field.

John Ross' injury-plagued NFL career

John Ross had a challenging start to his NFL career as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals. He faced a knee injury and found himself low on the team's depth chart, getting limited playing time. In just three games, he had a fumble and failed to make any receptions, with only one rush for 12 yards.

Former Bengals' WR John Ross

His injuries during preseason and later in the regular season kept him from making a significant impact, ultimately leading him to the injured reserve in Week 13.

However, in the 2018 season, John Ross showed some promise. He contributed more, recording 21 catches, 210 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Although he missed a few games due to a groin injury.

His breakthrough came in the first two weeks of the 2019 season when he delivered outstanding performances with 158 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, and 112 yards and another touchdown in Week 2.

Unfortunately, injuries continued to haunt him, and he spent eight weeks on the injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. This significantly affected his overall performance for the rest of the season, as he only managed to add 236 yards in the remaining games.

The year 2020 wasn't any kinder to him, as he played in just three games. He was placed on an injured reserve on November 14, 2020. He got hurt during practice and suffered a foot injury. His contributions that season were limited to just two receptions for 17 yards.

In 2021, John Ross moved to the New York Giants, but his performances remained consistent with previous years, with 11 catches, 224 receiving yards, and one touchdown on 20 targets. Unfortunately, he didn't participate in any games during the 2022 season.

Despite showing moments of potential and skill, Ross struggled to stay on the field consistently due to various injuries, which hindered him from fully realizing his talent.