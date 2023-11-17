Why is NFL investigating Bengals? Joe Burrow injury could lead to major repercussions after Week 11 TNF

The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals after quarterback Joe Burrow didn't play the entire second half due to a wrist injury. For gambling purposes, the NFL makes every team put every player on the injury report if they have a concern, even if it is a minor injury.

However, Burrow wasn't on the injury report all week but entered the stadium on Thursday with a cast on his wrist/thumb. That immediately caught the attention of many fans and then, in the second quarter, Burrow had to leave the game due to an injury.

According to insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is now looking into the injury.

"The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the league confirmed today.

"The initial picture of Burrow wearing a device that looked like a soft cast on his thumb was posted by the Bengals, only to be deleted later.

"The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy, and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick."

What happened to Joe Burrow's wrist? Latest on Bengals QB

Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals revealed.

Burrow had trouble gripping the football and couldn't even throw it on the sidelines. After going to the locker room just before halftime, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Could the NFL fine the Bengals for failing to disclose Joe Burrow's injury?

As Adam Schefter notes, the Cincinnati Bengals could be fined and/or lose a draft pick for failing to disclose Joe Burrow's injury ahead of their Thursday night game.

In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $25,000 for violating the injury report policy. On that occasion, they had not accurately listed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the practice injury report.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, meanwhile, said Burrow was fine going into the game and hurt it when he fell on his wrist. Taylor also confirmed Burrow did not have any wrist injury going into this matchup.

"That was the first I saw anything about it," Taylor said after the game, adding that he "absolutely" felt good about Burrow heading into the contest.

Who is the Bengals' backup QB?

If Joe Burrow is forced to miss time, the Cincinnati Bengals will turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning. Browning is the only other quarterback on the Bengals roster and in two games this season, is 8-for-15 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati also has quarterback A.J. McCarron on the practice squad, and he can be elevated.

The Bengals don't play again until Nov. 26 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, so there is time for Joe Burrow to heal. It will be interesting to see if he will be healthy enough to play in that contest.