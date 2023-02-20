Who is Dany Garcia's husband, Dave Rienzi? More about the XFL owner's spouse

Dany Garcia has a number of business ventures in various fields. Co-owning the XFL is just another addition to the businesswoman's impressive list.

She is currently married to bodybuilder Dave Rienzi, who was previously a fitness trainer to Garcia's ex-husband Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Interestingly, Garcia and Rienzi met during one of The Rock’s fitness routines. The couple exchanged marriage vows on March 29, 2014, after only a few months of dating. The couple share a common interest in bodybuilding and fitness. While Dave is a professional fitness coach, Dany is a pro bodybuilder.

He is also 14 years younger than Dany. Many fans believe that the couple's sharing of common values helps maintain a great understanding and respect for their relationship.

However, Dave isn't Garcia's first husband. The American businesswoman was previously married to WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson and Garcia married on May 3, 1997, and are parents to a daughter named Simone Alexandra Johnson.

However, they divorced in 2008. The two have maintained a professional relationship to pursue their business careers together.

Although the relationship between Dave, Dany, and Johnson might sound weird, they seem to make it work pretty well. In fact, Johnson credits Dave for keeping him in pristine condition during his WWE career.

What is Dany Garcia's net worth?

XFL co-owner Dany Garcia

According to reports, Dany Garcia is worth a whopping $40 million as of 2023. The 54-year-old has made a fortune in the consulting and production industries.

She co-founded Seven Bucks Productions in 2012. Since then, Garcia has produced several movies, including "Baywatch," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Shazam!," "Hobbs & Shaw," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Jungle Cruise," "Red Notice," "DC League of Super-Pets," and "Black Adam."

Garcia is also the CEO and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management. She oversees a portfolio of businesses, entertainment, and food brands.

Garcia became the first female owner of a professional sports league in 2020 when she and The Rock led a consortium to buy the XFL.

Poll : 0 votes