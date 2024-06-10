Who won UFL Playoff games? Full box scores for Stallions vs. Panthers, Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

The 2024 UFL playoff semifinal games took place this weekend. After 11 weeks of football action, we have our two finalists for the tournament's championship game on Sunday, June 16.

The Birmingham Stallions beat the Michigan Panthers 31-18 on Saturday in the USFL Conference championship. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Brahmas took down the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 in Sunday's XFL Conference championship match.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers box scores

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total Birmingham Stallions 0 12 6 13 31 Michigan Panthers 12 6 0 0 18

The Stallions produced a remarkable comeback in the second half, scoring 28 points to pull away from the Panthers and clinch the USFL conference title at Protective Stadium.

The Stallions split time at quarterback with Adrian Martinez and Matt Coral. Martinez finished with 164 yards on 19 passes with one touchdown, while, Coral racked up 120 yards and two touchdowns on nine passes.

For the Panthers, signal-caller Danny Etling completed 18 of 29 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown. He also threw three interceptions. Birmingham will want to continue its stellar run this season. The two-time USFL champions can be crowned the first UFL champion next weekend if they beat the San Antonio Brahmas in the all-important final.

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks box scores

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total San Antonio Brahmas 7 6 9 3 25 St. Louis Battlehawks 0 3 12 0 15

The Brahmas produced an upset by beating the Battlehawks in the XFL conference championship game on Sunday. San Antonio quarterback Chase Garbers was the star of the show. He threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 15 passes. Running back Anthony McFarland recorded 115 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

For St. Louis, AJ McCarron threw for 179 yards and a touchdown on 19 passes. However, it wasn't enough to guide the Battlehawks to the UFL final.

Where is the UFL 2024 championship game?

The 2024 UFL championship game between the Stallions and Brahmas will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16.

The all-important finale will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also livestream the match on Fubo.

