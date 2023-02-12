XFL Fantasy Football: Is it Available and Where Can You Play?

Now that the NFL season is about to end, it's time for football fans to move to the Xtreme Football League (XFL) as they make a comeback in the spring of 2023.

The league will have eight teams in its third season when it debuts in February following the Super Bowl: the Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Vegas Vipers, Orlando Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, and DC Defenders.

An important part of American Football is the fantasy games that fans enjoy playing while rooting for their best team as the NFL regular season begins. Now, as the NFL has ended, football lovers can play XFL fantasy football, which will be available on different platforms.

Fans can play fantasy football for X League Football on AltFantasySports and News Hub Fantasy. These are the only two websites where fans can play X League fantasy football as of now. Both offer a complimentary experience, while AltFantasySports has a more adaptable user interface.

Major fantasy websites have not confirmed whether or not they will offer a fantasy experience. It does not appear likely that this will happen before the league starts on February 18th. This is because past spring leagues were not supported by sites like Yahoo, ESPN, or Sleeper from a fantasy sports viewpoint.

Similarly, there is still a doubt whether any DFS sites will offer XFL. Given that they have backed the USFL and the X League in recent seasons, it is expected that DraftKings and FanDuel will both feature in the competitions this year.

You might also like - Super Bowl Halftime Show Trendsetters: Ranking 5 Most Watched Musical Performances

When was XFL started?

Enter caption

Former WWE president Vince McMahon launched the Xtreme Football League, which made its debut in 2001. The league offered a springtime alternative to the NFL and was aggressive and boisterous. However, it was abandoned after one season.

In 2020, McMahon made another attempt, but the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the middle of the first season. The league once again disbanded as a result of the difficulty in recovering from the suspension in play. When bankruptcy was declared, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson emerged as a savior and acquired the XFL rights.

Given that the USFL is also back for a second season, the XFL games will also be played in the spring. Spectators this year may see both leagues in action.

The league underwent significant modifications in 2020, including dynamic kickoff regulations, three-point attempts following touchdowns, and shootout-style overtime.

In the league's 2020 edition, players from both the NFL and colleges participated and the same is expected to happen for the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes