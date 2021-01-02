A "Crewposter": An Among Us glitch that turns crewmates into an Impostor

Glitches aren't very common in Among Us, but this one in intriguing to say the least.

Of late, a few glitches have been popping up. One such glitch allowed players to spawn with same colors, however, this one isn't as severe as that.

The Crewpostor glitch in Among Us

The player who was affected by this glitch was given the role of an impostor, but continued to be regarded as a crewmate.

Image via YouTube ( Richard the Creeper)

Once the game started, the player was able to do tasks but then again, their kill cooldown timer was frozen, and nor could they vent. It's more like the impostor really wanted to be a crewmate and refused to do impostor-y things.

Image via YouTube ( Richard the Creeper)

As seen in the screenshot of the Among Us game, the player was regarded as an impostor by the game, but didn't have access to vents, and nor did the kill cooldown reduce. And the player had a set of tasks that they could complete too.

The player initiated an emergency meeting to see what was going on, only to notice that there were two reds in the game and that one didn't have a name either.

Image via YouTube ( Richard the Creeper)

The no name glitch in Among Us was patched out when it was discovered and when players try using it now, they will not be able to, because they get a warning which reads "inappropriate name."

Glitches often tend to be funny because they result in funny outcomes. But exploiting glitches is never a good thing, because they tend to hamper the experience for other players in the lobby. These glitches have been popping up in Among Us of late, and they will probably be patched out soon enough by the developers.