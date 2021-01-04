Among Us with 100 Players: What is it and how to play the mod

A new mod for Among Us on PC allows up to 100 players in a single lobby. This mod is accessible for players via YouTuber Socksfor1's SockDrawer Discord server.

Players need to reach the level five mark in the discord server to gain access to the Among Us mod. This can be done by completing tutorials and participating in events hosted on the server.

Apart from that, "server rules" also point out that the mod does not allow players to host their own games. Thus, they'll be relying on Socksfor1 or any other influencer to host a 100 player game of Among Us.

Installing the mod themselves, allows the players to host their own 100 player lobbies on Among Us.

KreekCraft crashed 100 player Among Us as TIMMEH! (LIVE)https://t.co/0HPMoJz6ju — Mr. Ghostz (@MrGhostz_) December 28, 2020

NEW VIDEO - THE MOST CHAOTIC AMONG US MATCH EVER!https://t.co/c7sWRLliyD — ShowThyme (@ShowThymeTV) January 3, 2021

Here's everything to know about 100 player lobbies in Among Us.

Advertisement

How to host 100 player lobbies in Among Us

Players need to note that the 100 player mod for Among Us is only available on PC. Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch players cannot execute this mod on their devices.

Players need to follow a series of steps to host 100 player lobbies in Among Us. These steps are:

Download the mod file from here.

Once the download is complete, players need to open Steam and head over to their game library.

In the game library, right-click on Among Us and select Manage from the extended menu. Here players will find the "Browse Local Files" option.

At this point, move the extracted contents from the downloaded mod file into the Among Us folder.

Players can simply launch Among Us after moving the modded files into the respective folder. Players can now host 100 players lobbies in Among Us.

It is important to remember that players have to uninstall the mod every time they are done using it. That is the only way of returning to the official version of Among Us.

Additionally, players will need to repeat the entire process of installation whenever they wish to use the mod again.

Note: Players download the mod file at their own risk and are advised to run a thorough scan of the file before installing it on their system.