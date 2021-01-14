Among Us airship map will feature moving platforms, developers reveal

The Among Us airship map is creating a lot of hype in the Among Us community. Since it was announced at the Game Awards in 2020, people have wondered what date the map will arrive.

Moving platforms in the Among Us airship map

you've heard of being betrayed by your friends



when the airship map drops get ready for: being betrayed by one (1) moving platform pic.twitter.com/FHYiwa0kQU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 13, 2021

The Among Us airship map will be the first map to feature moving platforms in the game. This will, in all probability, increase the difficulty of the game for crewmates and impostors. With such movable objects in the environment, timing will greatly factor in planning out sabotages in the game.

This isn't the only interesting object that the game will feature. As per the trailer, the Among Us airship map also has ladders. This was also confirmed in a tweet released by the developers a few days earlier.

The new map will also let players start at different locations after an emergency meeting has ended, along with these two additions. This feature will also lead to a change in the way players chalk out their game plan as crewmate or impostor.

The release date for the Among Us airship map isn't known yet. According to the developers, the map will be dropping sometime in early 2021. It's the middle of January already, and the way things are going, it's improbable that the map will be dropping anytime this month.

This is the second time that the developers have dropped gameplay snippets of the new Among Us airship map. This could possibly indicate that the update is right around the corner.

The Among Us community is eagerly waiting for the map to release. Many players have been asking about the release date of the map for a good while now.

When will it be out? — Wendi || Follow Limit (@Queenof90s) January 13, 2021

When does the new map come out tho⁉️ — Alan (@AlanCr_25) January 13, 2021

when is it coming out I’m getting impatient — mellodiq (@mellodiq__) January 13, 2021

Given the track record that InnerSloth Studios has, it's probably going to be an excellent update. Being a small team, they are taking their time to ensure that the Among Us airship map is bug-free when it arrives. This new map is definitely going to be worth the wait.