Among Us developers tease a new "friend system" among other new features coming to the game

Among Us is one of the most popular games today, but it lacks a friend system. Although the game was released back in 2018, it only took the world by storm during the pandemic. Every individual with a smartphone was playing the game or talking about it.

The game has very simple mechanics, but the amount of planning required to play this game can be overwhelming.

Hey all, new #AmongUs update 2020.10.22 is out! A small update and a peak into what we're working on, including new map and accounts!!! Many MANY things are happening, thanks for everyone's continued support!! Ok back to work.https://t.co/XXOZzJpbiQ — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 3, 2020

Innersloth Studios hinted about the friend system in Among Us back in November 2020. The developers didn't really mention the friend system but bringing accounts to the game was mentioned in a tweet.

Once accounts make it to the game, it's obvious that players will be able to add people to their friend lists as well.

At a CNET CES Panel last Wednesday, Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth Devs, talked about the friend system is Among Us, along with a few other things.

"We're going to be doing the typical things that games do. The new map -- we're working on that right now -- there'll be new tasks ... we're hoping to build a friend system so you can create that social network within the community." -Victoria Tran

The friend system in Among Us will help players create a social network within the game, and it'll also help players report hackers in the game. Other than that, the new Airship map is also due in Among Us.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us ✨ weekend!! i sleep (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

Developers had stated that the map would be arriving in early 2021, and since it's almost the end of January, there's a good chance that the map will drop in February or March. The Among Us community has been waiting eagerly for this map since it was revealed at The Game Awards in 2020.

Everyone hoped that the new map would drop by January, but that seems a little unlikely now. Among Us has slowly begun to lose its popularity, so releasing a new map will surely do a world of good for the game.