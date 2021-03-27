How to get free "chocolate ice cream" hat in Among Us

Among Us recently revealed the free Chocolate Ice Cream hat with the new update and the fourth map, Airship, arriving on March 31st.

5 MORE DAYS



another free hat coming with the update!



🍫 chocolate ice cream 🍫



definitely does not look like anything else!! just pure chocolate ice cream!!! :) pic.twitter.com/6M10n7n0XX — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

The Airship map has been teased as the largest map to ever exist in Among Us. Additionally, the arena is also supposed to feature a bunch of new features, such as the ladder. The developers at InnerSloth are trying to attract as much attention to this new update as they can.

To allow this hype to grow, they have announced many free hats for players to claim once the update releases. Ranging from a heart to angry eyebrows, players will witness lots of new and free cosmetics after the update.

However, one specific hat that has caught the community's attention is the Chocolate Ice Cream hat.

nah we decided to go 100% natural with this — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

Here's everything that players need to know about the Chocolate Ice Cream hat in Among Us.

New Chocolate Ice Cream hat in Among Us

Although the developers have named it the Chocolate Ice Cream hat, there have been multiple remarks in the Among Us community suggesting that it is undoubtedly "poop."

🤨 um, check yourself?🙄✋ it's definitely ice cream idk what you're talking about, think before you tweet smh — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

yeah none at all? why would you even compare it — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

no it's definitely ice cream — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

why would u say that when this is clearly chocolate ice cream — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

EXACTLY — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

yea looks like the shape of soft serve ice cream — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

Despite various accusations pointing towards the hat being poop, the Among Us Twitter account kept saying that it was nothing more than chocolate-flavored ice cream.

Considering the massive outburst in the community regarding this new hat's design, it seems inevitable that most players will be equipping it after the latest update arrives.

Given that the Chocolate Ice Cream hat is a free cosmetic in Among Us, players will find it available in their inventories after the update.

don't forget to wipe away the evidence — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

They can simply select the hat and equip it from their inventories once the update releases on March 31st. With the new map also being released with all of these new hats, it feels certain that the Airship will be filled with players equipped with the Chocolate Ice Cream hat in Among Us.

One thing is for sure; whether it is considered poop or chocolate-flavored ice cream, the community will take an instant liking to this new cosmetic in Among Us.