Among Us latest update for November 2021: New roles, achievements, store, and more

Innersloth’s Among Us will receive some massive updates this month, as the developers have finally revealed what they have planned for the title’s next big expansion.
The “Roles and Comsicubes” will be the first major update that Among Us will receive since “Vent Cleaning”, and fans are quite excited to see just what the developers have in store this time around.
In a recent tweet, Innersloth opened up about some changes fans can expect when the update goes live. From new player roles to new Crewmate roles and cosmetics, there is indeed a lot to look forward to.
Innersloth has also mentioned that version 2021.11.09 will be Among Us’ biggest update yet and is available for all supporting platforms.
What’s coming in Among Us’ November 2021 update?
1) Brand new player roles
Innersloth has been listening to lots of community feedback over the last couple of months, and new player roles were something that fans have been wanting for quite some time now.
In October, the Among Us developers released a blog titled “Role Peek: The Shapeshifter”, which teased a new role for the game. The Shapeshifter role will be making its way to the November update, and it will allow the Imposter to morph into any other Crewmate, allowing for more gameplay options.
2) New Crewmate roles
Crewmates will receive the following new roles:
- Scientist: This role will allow access to vitals at any time, and completing tasks will recharge the battery
- Engineer: The will have vent access
Guardian Angel: This role will allow Crewmates to cast a protection shield around other remaining players
3) New cosmetics: Cosmicubes
Comiscubes will be added to the November update. These are specialized cosmetic cubes that have more details than other typical cosmetics in Among Us.
Players will be able to get their hands on Comiscubes by investing Beans and Stars.
- Beans: These can be acquired by normally playing online and can be used to get some Cosmicubes.
- Stars: Unlike Beans, Stars are a premium currency that can only be purchased with money. They can be used to acquire special items as well as Cosmicubes.
- Pods: These too are acquired by playing the game and if users have an active Cosmicube. These cubes and their contents are tied to particular pods.
- XP: Experience Points will only be awarded through playtime and can only be used to level up a character. Reaching a newer level will provide multipliers for both Beans and Pods.
4) Account linking over multiple platforms will now be possible
Account linking is another feature that the Among Us community has been looking for in the title for a very long time.
With the November update, the game will finally allow players to link their accounts across different platforms. Hence, in-game cosmetics purchased in one account will now be available throughout all the other devices.
However, Nintendo players will only be able to use purchased Stars on the Switch platform. Still, Innersloth has promised that Pods and Beans purchased on the Switch account will eventually be accessible across all other platforms.
5) Achievements will not be transferable
While the Among Us November update will look to update stats affecting in-game achievements across all the platforms, Innsersloth has stated that the achievement will not be transferable across devices.
Hence, players frequently switching platforms will need to repeat the same actions to unlock the achievements on another device.
6) Additional controller changes
- Vent action will be switching to V on the keyboard or the Right Shoulder button on controllers.
- Sabotage map will now be accessible by pressing TAB on the keyboard or Left Trigger on controllers.
- To access the action for special roles, players can press F on keyboards or Right Trigger on controllers.