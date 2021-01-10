Among Us montage featuring Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and others is a visual masterpiece

The Among Us community is extremely creative. The amount of community-driven content coming up these days is mind-blowing, and its quality is equally good.

The Among Us montage featuring famous YouTubers

A recent video titled "Among Us but YouTubers" has been circulating, and it's a visual treat. The video features original artwork by Lizpatastic along with a song by 2WEI called Toxic.

This 3-minute long music montage brilliantly captures the gameplay. It aptly projects all of the YouTubers in their element. It features Corpse Husband and Pokimane in their impostor forms. Corpse, in his face mask avatar, looks absolutely menacing.

This isn't the only time the Among Us community has come up with something that involved YouTubers playing Among Us. Recently, Valkyrae reacted to a small animated video featuring Corpse Husband, Sykunno, Dream, and herself.

These videos showcase the impact that the game has managed to have on the Among Us community. Among Us shot to popularity in the midst of 2020 when the pandemic was raging. It forced people to stay at home and denied them with traditional forms of social interaction.

Amidst all of this, Among Us was able to provide people with the kind of social interaction they needed while remaining in the safety of their homes. No one could stop this game from growing.

Advertisement

There were other games like Fall Guys that showed early signs of promise, but the lack of updates along with the proliferation of cheaters caused the game to fall off pretty soon.

early 2021 doesn't just mean january ;) — Among Us ❤️ weekend! less replies! (@AmongUsGame) January 6, 2021

Among Us continues to be one of the most popular games in the market. Due to its unprecedented rise, the developers have canceled plans for an Among Us 2. They are now focusing on the current game and working hard to make adjustments.

A new map is also on its way, but the release date is yet to be announced. There's a chance that this map may drop in February or March. With the features that the game has, and the kind of mods that the community has come up with, Among Us is a game everyone should get their hands on if they haven't already.