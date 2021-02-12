Among Us pick up lines that will leave Crewmates in awe

Among Us fans have come up with some hilarious pick-up lines that will leave any Crewmate in chuckles.

The Reddit post by u/DungeronsAndDark on the r/ShittyPickupLines subreddit

Posted on r/ShittyPickupLines by Redditor u/DungeonsAndDuck, some of these pick-up lines can be absolutely rib-tickling. From making flirty references about sabotaging the O2 chamber to establishing trust as a Witness for a Medbay scan, Among Us fans are bound to relate to each and every one of these.

Some of the best pick-up lines from the thread include:

"Damn girl, you can call me sus and vote me off anytime you want, because I'd die for you"

"Damn girl, how about we go to Navigations, just you and I? I'll chart a course to your heart"

"Hey girl, would you be the Witness to my Medbay Scan?"

"Damn girl, someone may have sabotaged the lights, but you can still be my beacon"

"Damn girl, you know how important it is to fix Comms, so how about you give me your number?"

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.

Pick-up lines for Among Us

Despite some of the lines being extremely cheesy, Among Us fans would agree that all of the lines posted by u/DungeonsAndDuck are very relatable. Be it a crewmate procrastinating on their tasks or a meltdown reference about the reactor, the Reddittor has definitely managed to strike the sweet spot with the community.

Needless to say, the community reacted with a bunch of their own additions to the list. From making references about vents to proving urgency about completing tasks, the community had an absolute blast over the subject.

Some of the comments found on the thread included:

(Image via r/ShittyPickupLines)

(Image via r/ShittyPickupLines)

(Image via r/ShittyPickupLines)

Among Us has become a globally popular multiplayer game within a matter of months. On top of that, multiple popular streamers and community figures jumping on the hype-train has only solidified a secure position on the charts for Among Us.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that these pick-up lines were found to be extremely relatable and outright hilarious by the community.