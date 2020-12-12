Among Us: Valkyrae, xQc, and Ludwig react to new 'Toppat Airship' map

Among Us, the world's most popular social deduction game, decided to reveal the new Toppat map at the recent The Game Awards 2020.

Among Us rose to popularity two years after its release. The pandemic, coupled with streamers who decided to stream the game, were the primary reasons for its rise in popularity.

The Toppat Airship in Among Us

This map has been speculated for a while, and players finally have a fair idea of what it looks like. There were a few new features like ladders and moving boards added to the map.

Players can also decide where to start right after an emergency meeting. While the sabotage and other Impostor and Crewmate mechanics remain the same, Toppat looks like it's probably the biggest map in Among Us.

Streamers reacted very well to this map, showing genuine surprise at how the arena looked and worked. Ludwig and xQc were pretty excited to see it and were pretty excited for it.

Valkyrae looked surprised and excited when the map was shown, exclaiming "Oh My Gosh" for a good few seconds after its reveal. She definitely wanted a bit more than what was revealed in the trailer.

Geoff Keighley, the popular video game journalist who was hosting The Game Awards this year, also mentioned that the Innersloth team had developed a Geoff Keighley mask and was only available to players watching the stream during the Toppat reveal trailer.

Henry Stickmin walked players through the map in the reveal trailer, informing Crewmates how to go about the map. This map serves as a throwback to the Henry Stickmin game, which was also developed by InnerSloth studios. He asked everyone to get familiar with the layout, ladders, and everything else.

He also gave Crewmates a fair warning about the sneaky Impostors lurking in the corners and vents in this new Among Us arena.

The Toppat Airship map drops in 2021, and from the looks of it, will be an amazing addition to an already fantastic game. What twists this arena map brings remains to be seen.