Disguised Toast has to make a difficult decision as an Impostor in Among Us 

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular players to have graced Among Us. He's one of the best impostors to have graced the game. However, even impostors have friends, and killing friends is something that every impostor could do without.

Disguised Toast watches his boy die in Among Us

In the first round of the game, Disguised Toast and Sykunno were the impostors, making for a deadly duo. Like a hot knife through butter, they took down the entire lobby with ease. The finale of the first round came in the form of a double kill by Toast and Sykunno.

The remaining set of players were waiting in the lobby, chatting with each other. Sykunno appeared from out of nowhere and after a very brief discussion with Toast, went in for the double kill with him. This resulted in only four players being in the lobby.

In the second round of the game, Pokimane and Toast were impostors. Leslie was the first to die in this game before Pokimane and Toast cornered Peter and Sykunno in navigation.

They lined up behind the two individuals. Toast then asked Pokimane if she was ready, and the two impostors swooped in for a double kill. He expressed his sadness over Sykunno's dead body before uttering the famous lines from "The Godfather."

Disguised Toast is really good as an impostor in Among Us. Almost every game that he's been playing these days features the proximity chat feature. This feature allows players in Among Us to talk to each other without calling an emergency meeting.

Proximity chat in Among Us leads to a lot of funny and interesting scenarios in the game. This feature is a wonderful tool, and it doesn't only help impostors marinate other crewmates. It also helps crewmates prepare their strategy for surviving the onslaught of the impostors in Among Us.