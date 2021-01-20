Is it possible to get an imposter in every Among Us game?

Among Us is a game that relies heavily on deception and teamwork. At least one player's goal in every game is to deceive their own team. This is a rather odd ask. Impostors - as they are known in-game - blend in with a team as the 'crew.' But the goal of these imposters is to betray the group using various deceptive tactics. The role selection is random, so players don't control the position they receive when the game begins.

Getting an Impostor every time in Among Us

However, players have been wondering if it is technically possible to receive an imposter's role in every game. This outcome is impossible to guarantee unless a player hacks the game or uses some modifier that allows a special ability. It is highly discouraged to cheat because players can be banned for using such tactics.

But there a few tricks one can employ to increase their chances of being an impostor in every game. Increase the number of impostors in a game to three. Having three impostors in a 10 player lobby will give a player a 30% chance of being an impostor. The downside here is that impostors will need four kills to win the game. Increasing the number of impostors will also result in relatively short gameplay.

Players can also choose to alter the number of players in the game. Selecting a lower number of players will definitely increase the player's odds of being an impostor. This will also result in a shorter Among Us game.

Ultimately, players trade duration of a game for a greater chance of being the impostor. While some individuals would prefer that trade-off, longer games would be preferred by others. Besides this one trick, there is no way to guarantee being an imposter in every Among Us game.

Nonetheless, the game is diversifying to keep up with the initial hype. A new map is expected to be launched in February, and many more additions are forthcoming. While there is no way to guarantee a certain role, Among Us remains a must-play game in 2021.