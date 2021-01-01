How to play "Gauntlet mode" in Among Us: A step-by-step guide

Among Us has been dominating the social deduction genre since its sudden rise in popularity during the ongoing pandemic. Although this game was released a little over two years ago, it only took the market by storm recently.

Among Us has only got a classic gameplay mode for the time being. However, this hasn't stopped the community from coming up with some exciting game modes.

How to play "Gauntlet Mode" in Among Us

To play this mode, it's important to play with friends. Playing this mode in a random lobby can be an absolute nightmare because of the sheer level of communication required.

The rules are straightforward. The crewmates and the impostors assemble at the emergency meeting point. One crewmate is selected and is told to go ahead and complete their task.

The impostors also select one amongst them and release him about 10 to 15 seconds later. The crewmate's goal is to complete their task, while the goal of the impostor is to kill the crewmate.

If the crewmate finishes the task, then an emergency meeting is called, and the impostor chasing the crewmate is voted out.

However, if the impostor kills the crewmate before completing the task, an emergency meeting is called, and the next crewmate is selected in Among Us.

This goes on till the last team remains in the game. To make things more interesting, these game settings can be applied.

Impostors : 2 or 3

: 2 or 3 Confirm ejects: Off

Off Emergency Meetings: 2 to 3 (as many as there are Impostors)

2 to 3 (as many as there are Impostors) Anonymous votes: Off

Off Discussion time: 15s

15s Voting time: 60s

60s Player Speed: 1.5x

1.5x Crewmate Vision: 1x

1x Impostor Vision: 0.25x

0.25x Kill Cooldown: 30 to 60 seconds

30 to 60 seconds Kill Distance: Short

Short Visual Tasks: Off

Off Common Tasks: 0

0 Long Tasks: 0

0 Short Tasks: 2 to 3

It is important not to have any common tasks because it'll be easy for the impostor to ambush the crewmate running the gauntlet.

For added difficulty, everyone can reach a consensus if the impostor is allowed to shut the doors, or sabotage electrical in this Among Us mode.

This mode makes things more interesting for players when playing with their friends because it requires a lot of coordination. It's a breath of fresh air from the standard gameplay that Among Us has to offer.