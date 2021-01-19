How to play the Prop Hunt mod in Among Us: A step by step guide

The Prop Hunt mod in Among Us is extremely fun to play as it allows players to convert themselves into objects or props from the game's environment.

@eboys I made a prop hunt among us mod don't suppose you guys would want to possibly try it out for a video? https://t.co/wPL3JhrIhL — Spect0rr (@spect0rr) November 28, 2020

The Prop Hunt Mod, created by Spect0rr, neuronz, and Ray, has a bunch of features for players to enjoy. From creating their own custom games to allowing players to camouflage around the map as props, this mod takes Among Us to an entirely different level.

In a game of Prop Hunt Mod, players can be anything from the likes of an emergency button to a simple box on the map. However, installing the mod requires a bit of time and a few technicalities.

Players do not need to worry with this step-by-step guide on installing the Prop Hunt mod for Among Us on PC.

Step-by-step guide to installing Prop Hunt mod in Among Us

Players need to follow a series of steps in the exact order to install the Prop Hunt mod in Among Us. Players need to note that the mod will only work if all the lobby players are using the mod. The steps to install the Prop Hunt mod in Among Us are:

Players need to download the Prop Hunt mod from Spect0rr's discord channel. Here's the link to Spect0rr's discord channel.

Once the file has been downloaded, players need to run the .exe file and initiate the installer.

Players need to select the "Among Us_Data" folder inside the Among Us install directory as the Prop Hunt mod's install location.

Players need to click the "Next" option after selecting the install location for the Prop Hunt Mod. After a few moments, the mod will be installed.

Once the mod has been installed, players can launch Among Us to enjoy the Prop Hunt mod in Among Us. The objectives in the Prop Hunt mod are similar to the original version of Among Us. The catch for this mod is that players need to step out of their camouflage whenever they perform tasks.

▫️Explicando el Among Us Prop Hunt pic.twitter.com/k3Lx0qu8tA — Clips Alexby (@ClipsAlexby) January 17, 2021

Players are left vulnerable for Impostors to catch up and kill them when not in their camouflage. This makes the Prop Hunt mod an exciting variant of Among Us. It amplifies the fun and suspense of the already popular social deduction game.