Mr Beast plays Among Us, but a zombie-shooter version never seen before

Mods make a game more fun than usual, provided they don't give anyone an upper hand.

Among Us mods are pretty popular nowadays, given the game fame. Most mods for the title are cosmetic-related, like new skins or pets. Recently, MrBeast came out with a zombie mod, and it looks incredible.

Zombies in Among Us

In simple terms, what MrBeast did was mod Among Us to have 100 zombies instead of Impostors, while the Crewmates were equipped with AKs. All they had to do was shoot the undead, and if a zombie touched any Crewmate, they lost.

This is an entertaining twist to an already interesting game. Who doesn't love going all guns blazing in most shooting games? For those unaware, Among Us isn't a shooter AT ALL. But to see such modifications added once in a while is fun.

Joining MrBeast in this game was Karl, Chandler, and Chris, all equipped with AKs. There were five rounds, and with each passing round, the difficulty increased. It was an amusing game to watch!

The Among Us game was filled with utter confusion and the streamers' yells for the most part. The reactions from the crowd were also pretty funny. One poor viewer watched the video with headphones on but forgot to turn down the volume and paid the price for it.

The streamers screaming out of shock at weird moments made the entire scenario funnier than it was supposed to be (Image via YouTube)

When there are so many zombies rushing at players from every direction, confusion is bound to follow. And out of chaos, Karl and MrBeast forgot that they were both in the same spot while leaving a sector unguarded. And that happened twice.

This was probably one of the funniest moments in the game when both Karl and MrBeast left a sector unguarded. (Image via YouTube)

In the end, the zombies got the best of the Crewmates, but people need to watch the video to know how everything went down in the later rounds.

A bit of a spoiler here, but then again, it was an enjoyable game to watch. (Image via YouTube)

As mentioned before, mods like these make Among Us more fun and are encouraged. But any mod that gives players the upper hand should not be used because it ruins the experience.