Among Us may not be among us anymore: Is the game slowly dying down?

Among Us has witnessed a steady decline in viewership, which can be perceived as a suggestion that the game is slowly dying down after its outburst in 2020.

Among Us burst on to the mainstage in July of 2020, when the game was viewed for a total of 4.16 million hours on Twitch. The following month saw a staggering rise, as Among Us' viewership amounted to a total of 30.6 million hours on Twitch. However, the game hit its peak in September with 147 million hours viewed on Twitch with an average concurrent viewer count of more than 204,000.

Nevertheless, since October, the game has continuously witnessed a fall in its viewer count. Having decreased by more than 25% each month, Among Us' present viewership is much less than even a quarter of what it boasted in September.

The following is a rundown of how Among Us' viewership is gradually decreasing on Twitch, signalling what could well be an inevitable end for the game.

Is Among Us dying?

According to TwitchTracker, Among Us' viewership on Twitch has witnessed an alarming decline over the past few months. The decrease in the concurrent viewership of Among Us on Twitch is listed below:

October - Decline of 56,742 or 27.8% of total viewership

November - Decline of 40,218 or 27.3% of total viewership

December - Decline of 39,400 or 36.8% of total viewership

January - Decline of 25818 or 38.1% of total viewership

After witnessing a continuous decline for four months, Among Us now averages at less than 50,000 concurrent viewers. The game which once boasted having more than 200,000 concurrent viewers, has certainly taken a stumble along the way.

Among Us' Twitch statistics (Image via TwitchTracker)

Additionally, the number of streamers playing Among Us, as well as the total number of hours watched, also witnessed declines of similar magnitude. However, given how much fun Among Us can be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Among Us stage a comeback. This possibility is backed up by the work being done by the developers behind the scene.

With the new Airship map arriving soon, it could just be the boost that Among Us needs. At the end of the day, it would be a shame to see Among Us slowly die down, especially after the developers completely gave up on a sequel to improve the current iteration of the renowned game.