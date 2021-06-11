Among Us' next update to bring new game mode, roles, colors, achievements and more

Among Us burst onto the scene, aided by streamers who pivoted to playing the hit social deduction game.

The game was immensely popular and had a long run at the top. Debuting in 2018, its ascension was rather delayed. The timing of that caused game developers to pause on releasing the sequel and instead focus on the game that was already out there. In March, the game finally released a huge update with new maps and other things. A new update is also arriving soon.

Initially, the chief complaint was about the lack of updates. Yes, the game was fun, but what else is there? The map update seemed to satisfy the critics, at least for the time being. However, it seems that Among Us wants to avoid that situation in the future and update the game more regularly. A new Among Us update is hence on the horizon.

What's coming to Among Us

According to Twitter user @Nibellion, the game's update will add a new game mode, new roles, new colors and more. This may be the biggest change to the game since its inception.

- new mode 'hide & seek'

- new roles

- new colors and cosmetics

- achievements

The update was announced at the Summer Game Fest 2021, which is a live stream previewing what's next for the gaming world. The stream announced new games, such as Jurassic World Evolution 2, Solar Ash and Two Point Campus. Perhaps the biggest news, though, is the update for Among Us.

The new game mode, "Hide and Seek", is the first departure from the traditional social deduction that made Among Us so popular. Players will now have another option to play rather than simply trying to find out which of their friends is good at lying. One player is particularly happy for the update to be released.

While the update doesn't have a date yet, players can expect it sooner rather than later. Among Us is available to play on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox One Series X and Playstation 5.

