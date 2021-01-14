Among Us Twitter wants to know if "Oreos" are available in space, gets a hilarious response

Oreo recently revealed a new series of Java Chip cookies on Twitter and Among Us wants to know if they are available in space.

Oreo Cookies continued the good humour with a cheeky response of their own, stating that Oreo cookies are available in space, but only for crewmates. Additionally, fans have also started coming up with their own theories regarding the availability of Oreos in Among Us.

is this available in space please i need to know — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 12, 2021

From using Oreos as bait to lure innocent crewmates to new tasks in Among Us which involves baking cookies, speculations are running rampant in the community. Some fans have even gone to the extent of suggesting a possible collaboration between Oreo and Among Us. However, that isn't the case, as its just both Among Us and Oreo's Twitter accounts indulging in a bit of harmless fun.

Here's what happened between Among Us and Oreo on Twitter as well as how the community reacted to it.

Oreos in Among Us

Unfortunately for Impostors, according to Oreo, the cookies have limited availability. According to Oreo's response to Among Us' query, Oreo cookies are available in space, but only for crewmates. This suggests that if the concept of baking cookies ever makes it into Among Us' space-themed environment, it is likely to happen as an in-game task for crewmates.

Yes, but for crewmates only 😌 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 12, 2021

Baking cookies could be a task on a future map — Craig Spoth (@locustsloth) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Additionally, fans have also pointed out that Oreo offering cookies to crewmates makes them suspicious. As pointed out in the community, Oreo could be trying to hand out poisoned cookies to all the crewmates. According to the rules of Among Us, taking out all the crewmates in an unsuspecting manner would result in a win for the Impostor.

Ok sorry but that kinda sus you could have poisoned them to take out the cremates — Llama camping (@LlamaCamping) January 12, 2021

when the oreo is sus ! — weed (@weed_eater5) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Nevertheless, with a plethora of reactions flooding in from the community, a collaboration between Among Us and Oreo cookies might not be the worst idea. Given the global reach of both Among Us and Oreo, a collaboration could help both companies further strengthen their presence in the global market.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same by either Oreo or InnerSloth. With the Airship map scheduled to arrive on Among Us very soon, the developers at InnerSloth could be looking for a marketing stint to boost the release of the new map. A collaboration between Oreo and Among Us might just do the trick.