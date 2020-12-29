Among Us on Xbox: Release date, Game pass, and other details

After being launched on the Nintendo Switch, Among Us recently made its way into the Xbox Game Pass for PCs while the console version is set to arrive in 2021.

Microsoft recently announced that Among Us will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Judging by the popularity of Among Us being available on all platforms, the game's introduction to the Xbox platform should be a glorious one.

have a good holiday today!!! ❄️🎄



having you on board has been the best gift we could ask for. whether you're spending the holidays alone or with loved ones, you'll always be part of our crew 💞 pic.twitter.com/NNf6tlBXCB — Among Us ✨ on holiday! (offline now) (@AmongUsGame) December 25, 2020

Despite Among Us' late outburst as a mainstream game, InnerSloth has taken much effort towards making the game accessible for players on all platforms.

After dominating handheld and PC platforms, Among Us is finally gearing up for its release on Xbox devices in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Among Us' upcoming launch for Xbox devices.

Among Us is coming to Xbox devices

Despite the official announcement from Microsoft, a tentative date for the release of Among Us on Xbox is yet to be revealed by either InnerSloth or Microsoft.

However, speculations are being made about Among Us launching Xbox along with the release of the fourth map in the game, The Airship.

Other than that, the official announcement did not hint towards any additional features or new content being introduced to the Xbox version of Among Us. However, the game's performance on console devices remains to be seen as of now.

Given how popular Among Us has become on social media and streaming platforms, the game's release on console devices was highly predicted.

After a successful launch on the Nintendo Switch to begin its journey on console devices, Among Us is getting ready to take the Xbox community by storm.

Among Us coming to xbox lets go! — Jared Monroy (@ayye_jayye) December 28, 2020

Among Us has always had a crossplay feature to allows players to have fun with their friends, irrespective of their device or platform. It is believed that InnerSloth will maintain a similar crossplay feature on the Xbox devices as well.

There's nothing much for the Xbox community to do other than wait for an official announcement or date reveal from the developers.