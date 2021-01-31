How to get the Corpse Husband mask in Among Us

The developer behind Among Us' proximity chat mod, Ottomated, recently teased a Corpse Husband themed in-game hat on Twitter.

Send me your custom Among Us Hats. pic.twitter.com/MJppfcg3Th — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) January 30, 2021

Although the mod is yet to be made available for everyone to use, the streamers who got featured in the mod got to try it out during their stream. Rachel "Valkyrae" Hoffstetter, "Sykkuno," Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, and Corpse Husband were seen playing the mod during one of their live streams.

The mod teased by Ottomated on Twitter features a bunch of streamer-themed hats for players to choose from. Some of the notable streamer features that featured in the mod are:

Valkyrae's hair

Sykkuno's Scarf

Corpse Husband's mask

Clay "Dream" Bryce's mask

Other streamers such as Iman "Pokimane" Anys, Ludwig "Ludwig" Anders Ahgren are also expected to receive their own exclusive hats in the mod.

Corpse Husband mask in Among Us

Although Ottomated's mod is yet to be released for everyone to download, EsWhistler on GameBanana had recently released their own version of streamer hats mod for Among Us.

This will allow players to get a taste of streamer hats in Among Us before they can experience the one that Corpse Husband was playing on.

To install EsWhistler's Streamer Hat mod on Among Us, players will need to follow a series of steps.

Players will need to download the mod setup file to get started. Players can download the entire Streamer Hat mod from this link. If someone wants to install the Corpse Husband mask alone, they can do so from here.

Once the mod has been downloaded, players will need to extract the contents of the zipped file.

After extraction, players will need to run the .exe file. The installation setup will ask for the installation directory. Players need to navigate to where Among Us is installed and select the "Among us_Data" folder.

Once the installation is complete, players are advised to reboot their PC for optimal execution.

Following this series of steps will allow players to install EsWhistler's Corpse Husband mask mod in Among Us. EsWhistler's streamer hat mod features most of the streamers mentioned above. However, the visual differences between EsWhistler's mod and Ottomated's mod are fairly noticeable.