Impostors vs Crewmates in Among Us: Who has a better chance of winning?

Imposters win 15.38% more games than Crewmates in Among Us.

In accord of Among Us players seeming to "like data," the game's Twitter account recently revealed the win percentages across all games. However, what came as a shock to many is the fact that players are extremely "good at murder" while "lying is the lesson" to learn.

Given the fact that Impostors manage to win 57.69% of all the games played on Among Us, it shouldn't come as a shock that most players are apparently better at hiding their identities as an Impostor than trying to find the impostor's identity as a Crewmate.

Nevertheless, Crewmates have managed to win a respectable 42.31% of games in Among Us and here's everything to know about it.

Win Percentage in Among Us between Impostors and Crewmates

Matches in Among Us can often find themselves going down to the wire, to a point where one wrong vote has the potential of losing someone the game.

On top of that, a game of Among Us revolves more around the cognitive and distractive abilities of the Impostor than the deduction skills of a Crewmate. At the end of the day, smooth talking their way out of accusations is literally a skill required to master Among Us lobbies.

However, the larger group in a game of Among Us when compared to the number of Impostors in a team, Crewmates have a win percentage deficit higher than 15%. To add on this announcement from Among Us, fans in the community also requested for detailed stats and "data" for impostors such as,

Wins by killing all Crewmates

Wins by voting out Crewmates

Wins by causing Sabotages

And to the surprise of many, Among Us' Twitter handle confirmed that it could be done.

ooh can def do that — Among Us ❄️ on holiday!! (@AmongUsGame) December 4, 2020

However, there has been no official reveal as to how, when or if, these stats will ever find a way into the game. Nevertheless, until InnerSloth comes forward with an announcement, the community is preparing for the holiday season as well as the release of the new map of Among Us in 2021.