Not just vents, The Among Us "AirShip" map will have ladders too

Among Us recently revealed on Twitter that the new Airship map will not only have vents, but also ladders.

Already confirmed to be the largest map in Among Us, the addition of ladders to Airship makes the map even more interactive for players. With that said, Innersloth are yet to reveal the date of the new map's launch in Among Us. However, after all the teasers and reveals, the release of Airship could be right around the corner.

Needless to say, the community is extremely excited for the new map, and the addition of ladders is simply a new tool for everyone to experience. For everything that is known so far, an innocent Crewmate could simply climb down the ladders and meet their end at the hands of the Impostor.

slid to your doom — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

Here's how the community reacted to the introduction of ladders in Among Us' upcoming map, the Airship.

Ladders in Among Us

The addition of ladders in Among Us is not only a new in-game tool. The developers at InnerSloth had to create the rear designs for each and every cosmetic in the game. As can be seen in the GIF posted by Among Us, while a player uses the ladder, their character turns around, showing their rear side on the screen.

yeah 😂 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

Nevertheless, using a ladder in Among Us could be a tad bit more complicated than the laws of gravity. According to Among Us on Twitter, this is how players can use ladders in the Airship map.

ok well first, you have to do a series of backflips and ONE (only 1!!!) front flip at a 63° angle. if you want to unlock the achievement u have to start at least 1m away from the ladder and add in a triple axle spin after 4 flips. but it wont work if u obey the laws of gravity — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

However, as the community awaits the release of the Airship map on Among Us, the developers at InnerSloth are yet to reveal any information regarding the release date.

I love you but WHEN IS THE UPDATE IM DYING OUT HERE — Fr3ak (@RckyCn777) January 5, 2021

Dam I read this as live instead of live and I just RUSHED to AppStore but nah I’m just gonna go cry now lol :( — sapphirehope2007 (@sapphirehope201) January 5, 2021

Other than that, there were multiple others who had their own opinions and comments about the upcoming feature in the new map of Among Us. Ranging from possible scenarios regarding ladders to how the reveal announcement could have been better, some of the community reactions were outright rib-tickling.

among us suddenly becoming a platformer (but just 1 platform) — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

damn ok that would've been better — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

in the armsssssssssssssssssSSSss of a (death?) angel 🎶 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

"an ode to ladder"

by xbox game pass



dear ladder

how do I love thee?

let me count your rungs — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 5, 2021

whoa there, that's some high tech stuff — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 6, 2021

BLESS LADDERS — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 5, 2021

However, no matter how agonising the wait turns out to be for the community, InnerSloth are yet to reveal the official release date for Airship. It has been confirmed that ladders will be a part of Airship when the new map becomes available in Among Us.