Valkyrae gets banned from Among Us after stabbing Sykkuno: Here is what really happened

Why Valkyrae received a ban from Among Us
Why Valkyrae received a ban from Among Us
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 00:31 IST
News
During a recent Among Us stream, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter received an in-game ban for "hacking" after stabbing Sykkuno.

Apparently, it was a flaw in the mod that the streamer was using; anyone who kills a crewmate will be kicked from the game. Fortunately for the streamer, neither was she using any hacks, nor did she cheat in any way. The ban prompt was just an error in the mod that was being used.

The Among Us community reacted quickly to the incident with their own verdict. The verdict being:

"Among Us simps for Sykkuno."

Sykkuno is one of the most friendly content creators. The streamer has a reputation for handling even the worst situations in an extremely calm and composed manner.

(Image via YouTube)

Valkyrae's ban for stabbing Sykkuno in Among Us

Valkyrae's ban from Among Us was only temporary. The incident was so sudden that even Valkyrae had nothing to say for a few moments.

Some of the comments on the video are outright hilarious

Among Us community reacts to Valkyrae stabbing Sykkuno

There's not a single person in the Among Us community who can deny Sykkuno's wholesomeness. It has come to the point where even Among Us is defending the streamer.

Comments from fans
The comments were hilarious
Sykkuno gets a lot of love from the Among Us community
Sykkuno is a fan-favourite
Fans even went to the extent of comparing Sykkuno with the main character of an anime. Valkyrae was portrayed as the side character trying to replace him. Some even suggested that killing Sykkuno in Among Us is against the game's terms and policies.

The hilarious situation that materialized due to the glitch made it a truly remarkable incident.

Published 01 Feb 2021, 00:31 IST
PC Games 2020 Pop Culture
