Valkyrae gets banned from Among Us after stabbing Sykkuno: Here is what really happened

During a recent Among Us stream, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter received an in-game ban for "hacking" after stabbing Sykkuno.

Apparently, it was a flaw in the mod that the streamer was using; anyone who kills a crewmate will be kicked from the game. Fortunately for the streamer, neither was she using any hacks, nor did she cheat in any way. The ban prompt was just an error in the mod that was being used.

The Among Us community reacted quickly to the incident with their own verdict. The verdict being:

"Among Us simps for Sykkuno."

Sykkuno is one of the most friendly content creators. The streamer has a reputation for handling even the worst situations in an extremely calm and composed manner.

Valkyrae's ban for stabbing Sykkuno in Among Us

Valkyrae's ban from Among Us was only temporary. The incident was so sudden that even Valkyrae had nothing to say for a few moments.

Among Us community reacts to Valkyrae stabbing Sykkuno

There's not a single person in the Among Us community who can deny Sykkuno's wholesomeness. It has come to the point where even Among Us is defending the streamer.

Fans even went to the extent of comparing Sykkuno with the main character of an anime. Valkyrae was portrayed as the side character trying to replace him. Some even suggested that killing Sykkuno in Among Us is against the game's terms and policies.

The hilarious situation that materialized due to the glitch made it a truly remarkable incident.