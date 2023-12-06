Vampire Survivors x Among Us collab: Release date, event details, and more

In a surprise announcement, the developers of beloved roughlite title Vampire Survivors have announced a collaboration with Among Us. The event is set to release this month in the former title, bringing with it new characters, maps, and weapons. Dubbed "Emergency Meeting," this particular downloadable content is expected to offer a fresh take on Among Us' gameplay by fusing it with the frantic, action-packed nature of Vampire Survivors’ combat.

Read on to learn more about the event.

Vampire Survivors to get Among Us-themed DLC this month

Expand Tweet

As detailed on the official Steam page, the Among Us-themed expansion will be released on December 18, 2023. It is set to be an addition to the base game of Vampire Survivors and will go up for sale in 11 days.

This is the first collaborative DLC for the game, made in association with the developers of Among Us, Innersloth. The DLC is priced at a modest $2.49 USD.

Everything included in the Emergency Meeting DLC

As detailed on the Steam page for this DLC, the Emergency Meeting expansion will offer the following additions:

9 new characters

A total of nine new Crewmates are to be released:

Crewmate Dino

Engineer Gino

Ghost Lino

Shapeshifter Nino

Guardian Pina

Impostor Rina

Scientist Mina

Horse

15 additional weapons

Expand Tweet

This DLC is set to bring a total of 15 new weapons, each possessing a specialized quirk. Each of them will be effective against a particular Crewmate, with players likely having to swap between them on demand.

The Polus Replica stage

The Polus Replica stage is set as a near-replica of the Polus scientific base. Each section of this phase is meticulously crafted and features rewards and dangers, such as treasure chests and trash bins, respectively.

New original soundtracks

A total of six new, original soundtracks have been released that fuse together classic themes related to both games:

Emergency Meeting

Hide and Survive

No Ducks Among Us

No Aliens Among Us

No Ghosts Among Us

No Vampires Among Us

The DLC will be available for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A mobile and Nintendo Switch version is also in development.