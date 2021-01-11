When does the Among Us Airship map come out: Everything known so far

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new Among Us Airship map. It was first announced during The Game Awards 2020. This map has many interesting new features and has the potential to alter the dynamics of the game for the better. The official release date is still unknown.

Dude Release the map there is people flipping cars in my neighborhood because the map won’t come out — Santino Rossi (@SantinoRossi17) January 7, 2021

When does the Among Us Airship map come out?

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us ❤️ weekend! less replies! (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

A tweet from December suggested that the map will drop in early 2021. It's January already, and there's still no sign of the new map. When asked by a Twitter user why it hadn't come out already, Innersloth Studios stated that early 2021 doesn't just mean January.

early 2021 doesn't just mean january ;) — Among Us ❤️ weekend! less replies! (@AmongUsGame) January 6, 2021

The devs are probably looking at the first quarter of 2021, so the Among Us Airship map may drop in February or March. The community is losing its minds concerning the new map and are coming up with wild conspiracy theories regarding the release date.

someone said january 23 and i was like ????? where the hell did you pull that date from — max (@nyutwin) January 7, 2021

literally have no idea where you get some of this info??? 😂 — Among Us ❤️ weekend! less replies! (@AmongUsGame) January 7, 2021

Developing a new map with just four developers does take some time. They've had a lot on their hands lately, as they've been trying to incorporate a few new systems in the game recently.

bruh 😞 — Among Us ❤️ weekend! less replies! (@AmongUsGame) January 7, 2021

Nintendo Switch users are the only ones to have got a chance to experience the Among Us Airship map after the map was released on the Nintendo Switch due to a glitch.

However, it must be noted that the map was bug-ridden. So, by the time the map drops in-game, all the bugs will likely be addressed.

The Among Us Airship map is a crossover between Among Us and Henry Stickmin. Both games have been developed by Innersloth Studios. Henry Stickmin introduces everyone to the airship in the trailer.

The developers at InnerSloth studios are extremely secretive about the release date of the map. So, all players can do right now is wait and watch.