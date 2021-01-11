When does the Among Us Airship map come out: Everything known so far

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new Among Us Airship map. It was first announced during The Game Awards 2020. This map has many interesting new features and has the potential to alter the dynamics of the game for the better. The official release date is still unknown.
When does the Among Us Airship map come out?
A tweet from December suggested that the map will drop in early 2021. It's January already, and there's still no sign of the new map. When asked by a Twitter user why it hadn't come out already, Innersloth Studios stated that early 2021 doesn't just mean January.
The devs are probably looking at the first quarter of 2021, so the Among Us Airship map may drop in February or March. The community is losing its minds concerning the new map and are coming up with wild conspiracy theories regarding the release date.
Developing a new map with just four developers does take some time. They've had a lot on their hands lately, as they've been trying to incorporate a few new systems in the game recently.
Nintendo Switch users are the only ones to have got a chance to experience the Among Us Airship map after the map was released on the Nintendo Switch due to a glitch.
However, it must be noted that the map was bug-ridden. So, by the time the map drops in-game, all the bugs will likely be addressed.
The Among Us Airship map is a crossover between Among Us and Henry Stickmin. Both games have been developed by Innersloth Studios. Henry Stickmin introduces everyone to the airship in the trailer.
The developers at InnerSloth studios are extremely secretive about the release date of the map. So, all players can do right now is wait and watch.Published 11 Jan 2021, 19:45 IST