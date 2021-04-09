This Among Us mod turns the Impostor into a giant foot

Among Us, the world's most popular social deduction game, has a brand new mod that turns the Impostor into a giant foot.

Since it is a social deduction game, players need to think and work together as a team to oust the Impostor. However, the availability of such mods proves that the game can double up as comic relief as well.

This giant foot Among Us mod that transforms the Impostor into a giant foot grants the Impostor additional powers as well.

The giant foot Among Us mod

As mentioned earlier, this Among Us mod grants the Impostor additional powers. Apart from the general "kill" and "sabotage" buttons, players have an extra button that turns them into a foot. Thanks to this Among Us mod, once the Impostor has transformed into a foot, they'll have four more powers to play around with.

The first ability is called sneak. When this power is activated, the giant foot wears a sock and is rendered invisible to the other players on the map.

This can be useful for killing and getting away quickly, or the Impostor can stalk the other crewmates without being spotted. The ability stays active for as long as the Impostor doesn't activate any other power.

The sneak ability renders the Impostor invisible - Image via YouTube (Ssundee)

The second power is called toenail. This power lets the Impostor shoot a giant toenail at unsuspecting crewmates in Among Us. If the toenail does hit a crewmate, it decapacitates them. Just like a bullet, the toenail travels in a straight line.

The kick ability kicks crewmates through walls - Image via YouTube (Ssundee)

The third ability is called kick, which allows the Impostor to kick crewmates. The kick is so powerful that the crewmates get kicked through the walls.

And finally, the most overpowered ability that the foot has is called stomp. It's pretty self-explanatory, but there's a catch. Using this ability, players can jump to any part of the map. The stomp ability allows multikills in Among Us and leaves a crater wherever the foot falls.

The stomp ability lets the Impostor stomp on any part of the map - Image via YouTube (Ssundee)

Overall this Among Us mod is fun to play with and is best experienced with friends. However, the Among Us mods aren't official. They're created by the community, and players wishing to use them need to exercise caution before installing any mods on their system.