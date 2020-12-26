Top five Among Us moments when streamers forgot to mute their mic

Forgetting to mute the mic while playing Among Us is a hilarious experience. This is a common occurrence when playing with friends, and that is exactly what happened to these streamers.

Believe it or not, sometimes even streamers forget to mute their mic during a game of Among Us and the results are outright funny. Be it an upcoming streamer with a 1000 followers or someone like Sykkhuno with 2.2 million followers; forgetting to mute the mic can lead to the entire round being restarted.

Scenarios can range from impostors accidentally revealing their plans, to a murdered crewmate accidentally revealing the culprit's identity.

Here's a list of the best Among Us moments where streamers forgot to mute their mic.

Streamers who forgot to mute their mic on Among Us

#5. - theafricanprince

At the very beginning of the round, an unsuspecting 'theafricanprince' can be seen talking about his plans as an impostor. However, he forgot to mute his mic, which led to other players in the lobby calling him out instantly.

After realising what he had done, the reaction on the streamer's face was priceless and accurately depicted the feeling of throwing away the entire round before even getting a headstart.

#4. - Deansocool

Deansocool after realizing that his mic wasn't muted

During a chill stream, Deansocool was asked about the size of his underwear. After replying with "medium, it took the streamer a few moments to realise that his mic wasn't muted. The streamer's reaction was one for the ages.

#3.- Shmon_

In this instance, the streamer Shmon_ admitted to murder and his plan of venting immediately after that. Like the others on this list, the streamer didn't realise that his mic wasn't muted. Everyone present in the lobby heard the streamer admit his actions and didn't let him forget it.

#2. - Cinnamonlols

One of the most enraging scenarios for an impostor in Among Us is to have their identity revealed by another impostor. That is exactly what Cinnamonlols accidentally did during one of her Among Us stream.

The streamer, who admitted to being a little drunk, thought her mic was muted when she started talking about the round.

The streamer mentioned that she expected the other impostor to win the game. Within moments, everyone present in the voice chat erupted in laughter.

#1 Warwick

Having an impostor kicked out after the first round of voting can be harsh for the other impostor. Revealing that they are under pressure after forgetting to mute the mic doesn't help either.

Despite that, Warwick put up a fair argument as he tried to pass the blame. Ultimately, it did not work out, as every vote was registered against them.