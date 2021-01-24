Top 5 Among Us players that are dominating the space in 2021

Among Us is one of the most popular social deduction games in the market today.

It came into the limelight because streamers took to streaming the game in the middle of the pandemic, and the entire world hopped on the trend train and started playing the game. However, as the days go by, the game is seeing a slow and gradual decline in popularity. But there are still a few streamers who actively play the game, and are pretty good at it.

Top 5 streamers dominating at Among Us in 2021

Before continuing with this list, readers need to understand that this isn't any ranking of sorts. Every single streamer mentioned here is equally good. And there are other streamers as well who aren't on this list.

#1 Yetiapocalypse

Yetiapocalypse, or Yeti as he is popularly known, is one of the most prominent players of the game. He was the first player to win the world's premier professional Among Us tournament, organised by the FaZe clan. He's good as a crewmate and even better as an impostor.

#2 Corpse Husband

This individual is probably one of the best players that the game has ever seen. He's amazing as a crewmate and deadly as an impostor. He can literally talk his way out of any sticky situation in Among Us. Considering the fact that he's got such a charming voice, it's no surprise that he can talk his way out of things.

#3 Disguised Toast

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang isn't the kind of person who would enrol in professional tournaments in Among Us. However, he's beaten few of the most popular Among Us players with his sheer logic and intelligence. He's definitely someone that players need to watch out for.

#4 Valkyrae

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hoffstetter is, again, one of the most popular streamers to have played Among Us. Valkyrae has given the Among Us community some really amazing impostor plays.

#5 Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is good at the game and is always pepped up about it. In fact, her streams are actually fun to watch because of the very fact that she's peppy. Secondly, wherever she goes, funny incidents seem to follow her. Her Among Us games are a delight to watch.