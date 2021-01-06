Top 5 games that copied Among Us

Given the popularity that Among Us witnessed in a short span of time, there are bound to be a few "impostors" attempting to make inroads into the gaming market.

Although most of these are free to play like the original game, the chances of these games being as good are slim.

Top 5 Among Us "Impostors"

#1 - Werewolf Among Us

Among Us cannot be played in China, so some Chinese developers came up with a copy of the game. While it's not an an exact copy, there aren't many differences between the two.

Werewolf Among Us has a calmer setting than Among Us, and the impostor is actually a werewolf. It's also got more celebratory music in the background compared to the mysterious tunes that flutter through Among Us. The character designs are also very cute.

#2 - Impostor Inside Us

Impostor inside us is probably the weakest Among Us "impostor" on this list. The game is poorly designed. The impostor in this game is known as a murderer, and the crewmates are called "people." There's a real lack of imagination in the game.

#3 - Murder Us

Murder Us is available on Google Play Store. This game is also poorly designed, but it's still better than "Impostor Inside Us." It's as if someone took the original Among Us, and dumped a weird graphics mod on it, before naming it Murder Us.

#4 - Among Us in 3D

A YouTuber named Fat Dino went all guns blazing and came up with a realistic version of Among Us. The graphics and the gameplay look mindblowing.

This version of Among Us was also built on the Unreal Engine 4. Almost all the tasks and maps have been recreated to the finest detail. If Among Us was recreated in 3D, this is probably what it would look like.

#5 - Amongst Us

Although most Among Us clones aren't great, this one called Amongst Us (available on Roblox) isn't too bad. The icons and the fonts may be from Scribblenauts, but the game is really well made and is a worthy contemporary to Among Us.