Valkyrae avenges Corpse Husband during an Among Us game, ends the game with unbelievable clutch

Valkyrae recently avenged Corpse Husband in a game of Among Us after pulling off an improbable 1v6 clutch.

When it comes to Corpse Husband, he's got probably one of the best players that the game has seen till date. But even the best fall, and victories come from the most unexpected places.

Valkyrae's 1v6 clutch in Among Us

In this particular game of Among Us, Valkyrae and Corpose Husband were the two impostors who were tasked with eliminating all the crewmates in the game. After Karl reported Hafu's dead body, most people chose to skip the vote but three people ended up voting for Karl because of an alleged self report.

Corpse then made a mistake of venting in front of Brooke, following which she got chased by Corpse throughout the map. He then executed a sabotage and very conveniently eliminated Sykunno after that.

However, his plan of getting Brooke voted out failed miserably, while he himself got voted out because he was being "sus." This left Valkyrae as the only impostor in the ongoing Among Us game.

She then proceeded to pull of an interesting 1v6 clutch, eliminating Karl at first, and the rest of the players one by one. The most interesting part about this game in Among Us was that it featured the proximity chat, which allowed the players to chat with each other without calling for an emergency meeting.

Advertisement

It's rare to see such clutches in a game like Among Us because players tend to panic often, leading to hasty situations in the game. However, having a cool head can lead to some amazing victories. The proximity chat feature is yet to roll out for all the players in Among Us. Those who want to check out this feature need to download the mod made by the Among Us community to use it. But this feature needs to officially make its way in the game soon enough because it is a pretty cool feature and has the potential to make Among Us more interesting than it alread