What character does Corpse Husband use in Among Us?

Corpse Husband is one of the best players on Among Us right now. With exceptional manipulation skills, Corpse Husband can easily dominate a lobby, regardless of the situation.

Corpse Husband's Among Us characters

When it comes to Among Us, Corpse Husband has two character sets that he's been using consistently. Whether impostor or crewmate, Corpse Husband is usually seen in black attire.

Image via InnerSloth Studios

This is the outfit he's usually seen in. Players can head over to the "Outfits" tab, where they will find this suit. This suit is free for players on PC, but for those who play on their smartphones, this suit needs to be purchased. Players can then head over to the "Hats" tab, where the horns can be found.

However, this is not the only design that Corpse Husband uses in Among Us. During the Halloween event, he added the werewolf ears in place of the horns and ditched the suit.

Image via custom-cursor.com

Players can copy Corpse Husband's attire, but some things can't be copied. Corpse Husband has a unique baritone voice, which has helped hi popularity, and isn't something that can be easily impersonated.

Skills and game sense can be built up over time, but his voice isn't something that can be easily replicated. Although, there may be voice modulators that could do the job, it would be foolish to go through such an effort to impersonate Corpse Husband on Among Us.

All that being said, Corpse Husband, along with some other popular streamers like Sykunno and Toast have given the internet some of the best games ever seen in Among Us. He understands the mechanics of the game, and can easily talk his way out of any situation.

Corpse Husband also makes music. His music is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. He's also just launched his merchandise store. Here's a link to the store.