2021 Archery World Cup preview: Match timings, list of players, and live streaming details 

Top 32 archers from across the world will compete in the Archery World Cup Final, which will be held in Yankton, USA on September 29-30.

Three Indian archers – Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma – will participate in World Archery’s season-ending finale.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will take part in the Men's and Women's Recurve categories. Abhishek Verma will compete in the Men's Compound event.

Indian archer's opponents:

In the men's compound archery Abhishek Verma (India) will be up against Braden Gellenthien (USA). Meanwhile, Deepika Kumari (India) will compete against Svetlana Gomboeva (Russia) in the women's recurve archery event.

Atanu Das (India) will take on Maximilian Weckmueller (Germany) in the men's recurve archery quarterfinals of the 2021 Archery World Cup.

Indian archers scheduled to compete at the Archery World Cup Final:

World No. 1 Deepika Kumari has won two individual gold medals in 2021 – at World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City in April and World Cup Stage 3 in Paris in June.

Deepika has won 5 medals – 4 silver, 1 bronze -- at the World Cup Final.

World No. 6 Atanu Das will make his second World Cup final appearance for Atanu. He qualified for the finale by clinching gold at the World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City.

Abhishek Verma is the only Indian competing in the compound bow category. Ranked No. 9 in the world currently, Verma is the first Indian to win two World Cup gold medals in individual compound archery.

Archery World Cup Final 2021: Indian Archers schedule and timings

(According to the Indian Standard Time)

September 30

Abhishek Verma in men’s compound - 12:30 am IST onwards

Deepika Kumari in women’s recurve - 8:30 pm IST onwards

October 1

Atanu Das in men’s recurve - 12:30 am IST onwards

The Archery World Cup Final: Where to Watch

The event will be streamed on the World Archery YouTube channel. There will be no live streaming in India.

