2021 World Archery Championships: Olympic champions An San and Kim Woo-jin finish on top at qualifiers

Archery marked its return to the global stage at the 2021 World Archery Championships in Yankton, South Dakota, USA. Several world-class archers are competing for the title at the event.

Olympic champions An San and Kim Woojin were seen stamping their authority at the championships on the first day.

2021 Hyundai World Archery Championship Men's and Women's Recurve Individual Event :

Olympic champions An San and Kim Woojin finished top of qualifying as Korea swept the top seeds in the recurve events at the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Yankton.

Valencia finished second, two points behind An on 644 whereas, Korea’s Jang Minhee and Kang Chae Young took third and fourth place, respectively.

Reigning World Archery Champion Brady Ellison recovered from 21st at halfway to finish third by the end of the qualifying round.

Wei Chun-Heng, the silver medallist at the worlds in 2017, was fourth. Miguel Alvarino, Korean duo Kim Je Deok and Oh Jin Hyek, and Thomas Chirault will also receive byes into the third round.

Top seeds: Recurve men

Kim Woo-jin, Korea – 677

Marcus D’Almeida, Brazil – 670

Brady Ellison, USA – 659

Wei Chun-Heng, Chinese Taipei – 656

Miguel Alvarina, Spain – 655

Kim Je Deok, Korea – 653 (28 10s)

Oh Jin Hyek, Korea – 653 (23 10s)

Thomas Chirault, France – 653 (22 10s)

Top seeds: Recurve women

An San, Korea – 646

Alejandra Valencia, Mexico – 644

Jang Minhee, Korea – 642

Kang Chae Young, Korea – 640

Casey Kaufhold, USA – 639

Lisa Barbelin, France – 638

Elena Osipova, RAF – 636

Aida Roman, Mexico – 635

2021 Hyundai World Archery Championship Men's and Women's Compound Individual Event :

Evren Cagiran and Sara Lopez topped the compound individual qualifying round to secure the top seeds on the first day of competition at the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Yankton. Cagiran shot 705 points to lead the men whereas Sara scored 693 in the women's event.

Great Britain’s Ella Gibson finished second with a score of 692. Sara's Colombian compatriot Alejandra Usquiano scored 691 after 72 arrows, to finish third in the qualification round.

Toja Ellison, Andrea Marcos, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, world number one Tanja Gellenthien and Sarah Prieels also received a bye into the third round.

Top seeds: Compound men

Evren Cagiran, Turkey – 705

Mike Schloesser, Netherlands –700

Chris Perkins, Canada – 699 (29 Xs)

Tim Krippendorf, Germany – 699 (15 Xs)

James Lutz, USA – 698

Kim Jongho, Korea – 697

Abhishek Verma, India – 695

Lukasz Przybylski, Poland – 694 (tiebreak)

Top seeds: Compound women

Sara Lopez, Colombia – 693

Ella Gibson, Great Britain – 692

Alejandra Usquiano, Colombia – 691

Toja Ellison, Slovenia – 689

Andrea Marcos, Spain – 688

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India – 684

Tanja Gellenthien, Denmark – 683 (42 10s)

Sarah Prieels, Belgium – 683 (41 10s)

Indians at the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships Men's and Women's recurve and compound event:

At least 12 Indian archers are competing at the World Archery Championships.

Compound:

Abhishek Verma scored 695 to finish 7th at the men's compound archery event at the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championship. Sangampreet Singh Bisla finished 26th with a score of 688 and Rishabh Yadav 680.

In the women's compound individual event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam with a score of 684 finished 6th while Muskan Kirar finished 29th with a score of 664. Priya Gurjar finished 51 with a score of 646.

Recurve:

Salunkhe Parth Sushant scored 636 to finish 45th, Aditya Choudhary scored 632 to manage a 53 place finish. Atul Verma scored 630 and was 56th in the qualifying round.

In the women's team, Ankita Bhakat scored 623 to finish 20th on the charts.Ridhi finished 26 with a score of 617, and Komolika Bari finished 29th with a score of 614.

