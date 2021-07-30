An San: All you need to know about Deepika Kumari's Olympic Quarterfinal opponent

An San will be up against India's Deepika Kumari in the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event. The sensational Korean archer already has two gold medals to her name at the 2021 Olympics. She will be looking to continue her top form by bagging another gold and finishing off her Olympic debut with 3 gold medals.

Before the two archers face off, here are a few things you need to know about the Korean archer.

The first four women into the quarterfinals at the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics! 👏



Deepika Kumari will face An San, while Mackenzie Brown will take on Alejandra Valencia.#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/JOD5r8veqG — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 30, 2021

# An San started archery at an early age

An San grew a fascination for the sport from a very early age. She wanted to join a newly founded archery club in her school. However, they didn't have a women's team. She forced her parents to speak to the school and change the system. This passion and hunger helped her make into the team and her journey from there on has been unbelievable.

# An San made her international debut at the 2019 Archery World Cup

An San made her international debut at the 2019 World Cup Stage 4 event in Berlin. The prodigy had a dream start to her career. She went on to win gold in the women's individual recurve event. She was also part of the Korean women's team that won the bronze. To add to the jubilation, San won another bronze with Oh Jin-hyek in the mixed team event to bag 3 medals in her very first international competition.

# An San's sensational Olympic record

Would you sacrifice an arrow for a gold at the @Olympics? 🤣



(An San destroyed one of Kim Je Deok’s in the mixed team final.)#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/4hJUB5FHfs — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 27, 2021

The Korean is enjoying one of the best Olympic debut campaigns. She started off her events by breaking a 25-year-old Olympic record. San scored 680 points in her qualification round to set the tone for a brilliant campaign. She then moved on to win the gold medal in the women's team and the mixed recurve event. If she manages to win the gold medal in the women's individual event, it will complete a clean sweep of gold for the 20-year-old archer from Korea.

# An San already has a win over Deepika Kumari

🚨 JUST IN 🚨



Deepika Kumari will face An San of Korea in the Quarter-Final at 11:30 AM IST 🏹



An San finished first in the Ranking Round and also won the 🥇 with the Women's & Mixed Team at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia #Cheer4India #IND pic.twitter.com/9ZPGgufHQ7 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 30, 2021

The last time An San and Deepika Kumari met was at the Ready Steady Tokyo test event in 2020. The Korean beat the Indian archer in straight sets to win 6-0. An San eventually went on to make it to the final, where she beat her teammate and Olympic champion Chang Hye Jin.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy