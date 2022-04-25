Archer Madhu Vedwan hopes to win a medal at Paris Olympics

Young Indian archer Madhu Vedwan, who was a part of the silver medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Archery Championships in November last year, hopes to hone her skills and be in line to win a medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The young archer made her international debut in 2014 and her aim is to bring glory to the country at the prestigious quadrennial Games.

Madhu Vedwan said she wasn't aware of any career prospects when she took up to archery in 2012.

"When I started practicing archery, I didn't know what kind of career is possible in this sport. But from the time I started understanding the professional archery space, my goal has been to bring glory to my country and win as many medals as possible. My biggest aim at the moment is to win a medal at the Paris Olympics for my country," she said on the sidelines of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

Madhu Vedwan will be in action this week at the Khelo India University Games. Speaking about the importance of the Games, the archer said:

"The Khelo India University Games are always organized in a brilliant way. It's organized like the Asian Games or any other big sporting event. This tournament helps athletes move up the ranks in their sporting careers."

Madhu Vedwan using Khelo India as a platform for international stage

With many Indian international athletes in the fray, the Khelo India Games give players a chance to rub shoulders with them.

Speaking about the experience Madhu Vedwan gets from the Khelo India Games, the versatile archer said the standards at which the Games are hosted will go a long way in fine-tuning an athlete's mindset.

"The competition also prepares the athletes for the global stage. Sometimes, athletes feel nervous in international events due to a lack of experience. But after competing in the Khelo India University Games, which are hosted in accordance with international standards, the athletes will feel much more confident when they compete in world events," she explained.

The archer, who hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh, credits her family for her success as a sportsperson.

"My family has supported me a lot. I am from a village in UP. It's a big thing for my family to send a girl outside to compete in sports. A career in archery has only been possible because of the support I have received from my family," she added.

Edited by Parimal