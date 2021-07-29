Atanu Das next archery match [July 31] schedule and details - When and where to watch, possible opponent, timings (IST)

Archer Atanu Das followed in the footsteps of his wife Deepika Kumari to keep India's hopes of a medal alive from the sport at Olympics 2021.

After Deepika Kumari qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the women's individual on July 28, Atanu Das booked his spot for the men's individual pre-quarterfinals on July 29.

Atanu Das pulled off two thrilling wins in his 1/32 elimination and 1/16 elimination matches. First he took down Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng 6-4 in his 1/32 elimination match.

The Indian archer followed the win by pulling off a nail-biting win over Republic of Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek in his 1/16 elimination match. The match between Atanu Das and Oh Jin-Hyek was tied at 5 set points apiece after the end of the fifth set which forced a shoot-off. Oh Jin-Hyek shot a 9 in the shoot-off. Atanu Das kept his cool and scored a perfect 10 on the deciding arrow to eliminate Oh Jin-Hyek.

Oh Jin-Hyek has already claimed the gold medal in the men's team event. He won gold in the men's individual event at the 2012 London Games as well. So, Oh Jin-Hyek was the favorite to win the match against Atanu Das. However, the Indian archer stunned his Korean rival in a must-win match to book a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Atanu Das just stunned Korean Olympic medalist Jinhyek OH, to reach the Quarters. And a terrific win is always a better time to discuss why our shooters and archers normally seem to do well on the world stage and then seem to fall off dramatically when it counts, the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/NMVDQcNzVo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 29, 2021

Here is everything you should know about Atanu Das' next match

What is Atanu Das' next event?

Atanu Das will next be seen in action in the men's individual pre-quarterfinal match.

Who is Atanu Das' next opponent?

Atanu Das will face Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in his pre-quarterfinal match.

Takaharu Furukawa is ranked 37 in the world. He has claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games with the Japan's men's team. At the London Olympics Takaharu Furukawa clinched the silver medal in the individual event. Takaharu Furukawa also won a gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 36-year-old Japanese archer won a silver medal in the mixed team event at the 2012 World Cup in Tokyo. In 2015 he claimed bronze in the individual event at the World Championship hosted in Copenhegan. Takaharu Furukawa's career best score has been 685.

When is Atanu Das' next match?

Atanu Das' next match is scheduled for July 31st. According to the Olympics' official website, the match will begin at around 10.48 AM Japan time or 7.18 AM IST.

Where can I watch Atanu Das' match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Deepika Kumari's match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

