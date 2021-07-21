10 reasons why India can surpass Rio tally at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is almost here. The athletes are in the final leg of their preparations. The Games officially open on July 23, but baseball and softball are already underway.

The Tokyo Games hold a lot of promise for the Indian contingent too. The country sends its largest-ever Olympic team to Tokyo. After an underwhelming two-medal show in Rio 2016, India hopes for a better Games in Tokyo.

Here are 10 reasons why India would fare much better at the Tokyo Olympics and finish with a better medal tally.

#1. Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor could end India's wait for an athletic medal

Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Credits: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 could finally end India's long wait for a medal in athletics. Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor are both serious contenders. The lean and tall Neeraj Chopra will spearhead India's challenge in the men's javelin throw. The brawny Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be the country's medal-hope in shot put.

Both athletes have fared well in the period from 2017 to 2021. Neeraj Chopra won gold at the 2017 Asian Championships while Tajinderpal Singh Toor claimed silver. The next year, both won gold medals at the Asian Games. In 2019, Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold at the Asian Championships. In early 2021, both the throwers recorded their personal bests. Neeraj Chopra now has a personal best of 88.07m which places him fourth in the world. Tajinderpal Singh Toor's personal best throw of 21.49m broke the Asian record. Both throws could have won them bronze medals in their respective events at the Rio Games. They are natural favorites to win medals in Tokyo.

#2. Deepika Kumari aims to end India's wait for a medal in Archery

Deepika Kumar heads into Tokyo Olympics 2020 with much promise

Archer Deepika Kumari was in stupendous form at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 where she claimed three gold medals. Her dominance at the event made her world No.1 for a second time. Her success at the World Cup makes her a favorite to win a medal at the Olympics. Though she missed out on medals in London and Rio, Deepika will look to make her third opportunity count.

#3. Mary Kom and Amit Panghal pack a punch

Amit Panghal and Mary Kom in action (Credits: Mary Kom Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a strong Indian team of nine boxers unleashing their punches. This is India's biggest ever boxing squad at the Games. While all nine are good enough to win a medal on their day, two are especially touted as medal contenders.

Veteran MC Mary Kom and youngster Amit Panghal stand at opposite ends of their careers but their credentials are equally undisputable.

Mary Kom is back at the Olympics after missing the Rio Games. The six-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medalist has won everything she possibly could, except an Olympic gold. Given Mary Kom's vast experience and ability to go strong at 38, the gold is a decent possibility.

Amit Panghal, 25, has been an amateur boxer for only three years. However, he is now the world's top-ranked boxer in his weight category. He won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and silver medals at the 2019 World Championships. Amit Panghal's punches and pace make him a strong medal contender.

The likes of Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar and Vikas Krishan could also pull off some surprises and claim a medal.

#4. Wrestlers hold a lot of promise

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat (Credits: Getty Images and Vinesh Phogat Twitter Handles)

India's wrestling squad is also filled with champions. Seven wrestlers will showcase their power and talent at the Tokyo Olympics. Two are especially expected to win medals.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are well-equiped to go the distance and claim gold. Bajrang Punia will compete in the men's freestyle 65kg and Vinesh Phogat will fight in the women’s freestyle 53kg.

Vinesh Phogat's journey from an injured exit in Rio to a medal prospect in Tokyo is awe-inspiring. In the years leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, she won gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In 2019, she won a hat-trick of gold medals, winning the Asian Championships, the Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open wrestling tournament. That same year, she won bronze at the World Wrestling Championships. Before the Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has already claimed three gold medals in 2021.

Bajrang Punia's accomplishments are equally impressive. Since 2016, he has claimed two Asian Championships gold medals. Like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia too returned with gold medals from the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. At the 2018 World Championships, he clinched a silver medal. In 2021, he won the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy.

Medals can also be expected from Ravi Kumar Dhaiya, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik.

#5. Rich medal haul expected from shooters

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker in action (Credits: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker Twitter)

The 15-memeber shooting squad is on a mission to bury the demons of 2016. India drew a blank in shooting events at the Rio Olympics, but the current squad holds a lot of promise. If things fall into place, India could expect a rich medal haul in Tokyo.

India's shooting squad has a good mix of youth and experience. The Indians will be seen in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Abhishek Verma are all top medal prospects.

#6. PV Sindhu could ace gold

PV Sindhu

Badminton superstar PV Sindhu will look to win her second Olympic medal in Tokyo, after her silver in 2016. Sindhu's improved physical and mental toughness and enhanced gameplay make her a top prospect.

#7. Men's hockey team is in great form

Skipper of the men's hockey team Manpreet Singh

The men's hockey team had a lackluster Rio Olympics. However, under the leadership of Manpreet Singh and the guidance of Graham Reid, the team is playing with renewed vigor. Coach Graham Reid has guided the team to 27 wins from 37 matches since he took charge. In the run-up to the Olympics, the men-in-blue have beaten South Africa, New Zealand, World Champions Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, England, Australia and Argentina. The team is currently ranked fourth in the world. Considering their recent results, a medal could definitely be on the cards.

#8. Don't discount women's hockey team

Rani Rampal will lead the women's hockey team

The women's hockey team will be led by Rani Rampal. At a press conference in June, the skipper said the team used the extra year to look into their shortcomings and work hard on them.

The team has a good mix of experienced and young players who are capable of playing anywhere on the field. At the London World Cup, India reached the quarterfinals. The team has all the talent and experience to punch above its weight and win a medal.

#9. The sole weightlifter capable of a podium finish

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu is India's sole entry in weightlifting. The current World No.2 will represent India in the women's 49kg weight division. She was fourth at the 2019 World Championships where she lifted a total of 201kg. At the 2020 National Championships, she lifted 203kg to win gold. She won bronze at the Asian Championships this year ahead of the Olympics, lifting a total of 205kg. Mirabai Chanu is a strong favorite to win India's second weightlifting medal, after Karnam Malleshwari's bronze at 2000 Sydney.

#10. Mixed pair of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal can win medal in TT

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal (Credits: Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Twitter Handles)

The mixed-doubles event in table tennis makes its debut at the Tokyo Olympics. India has a strong chance of clinching a medal in the event as the young Manika Batra pairs with the experienced Sharath Kamal.

At the Asian qualification tournament final, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal defeated the Korean pair of Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee to qualify for the Summer Games. The pair came back from two games down to win the match 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8. Sharath Kamal believes they understand each other's game well and are able to push each other.

