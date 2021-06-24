Tokyo Olympics: Women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal talks on fitness, medal expectations, squad, managing pressure 

India's women's hockey team, under the leadership of Rani and her two deputies, defender Deep Grace Ekka and experienced goalkeeper Savita, is on its way to the Tokyo Olympics. Overlooking the team's preparation is coach Sjoerd Marijne.

After a sixth-place finish in Group B at Rio Olympics 2016, the team is much better prepared for the Tokyo Olympics this time around. But there are plenty of challenges ahead.

Ahead of the team's departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian skipper opened up on several issues such as fitness, an extra year in this Olympic cycle and pressure of expectations.

Rani on one extra year in the Tokyo Olympics cycle

The mood in the team is very good. Everyone is very excited. We have worked hard for many years. Normally it is a four year cycle for Olympics. But this time it was a five-year cycle. So we had an extra year. It is not easy to push yourself physically and mentally in that extra year.

On the role of the coaching team

The coaching time has helped us, especially in COVID times. It was difficult to stay at one place for a long time. The team can get upset staying at one place but the coaching team helped us.

The coaching team was available for us 24x7. Whatever was the problem, be it personal, family issues or problems with the body, the coaching team was always there. SAI (Sports Authority of India) has also helped us a lot. The team is excited and is full of belief!

On a mix of youth and experience players in the squad

We are hopeful of performing well. There are many young and experienced players in the team. Every player has her own unique quality. We have to sometimes shuffle the players around.

Sometimes a strikers can defend well, so we have to put those players at the heart of the defense. Deep Grace is very experienced. We have a balanced team in all three departments, defenders, mid-fielders and strikers. We can use everyone's quality to put up a good show at the Tokyo Olympics.

On managing pressure and expectation of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

The pressure can be on any athlete. Even if an athlete has won a medal at the Olympics and is going to the Games for the second time, she too is under pressure. Like there in an anxiety before an exam, the same is with an athlete.

Pressure is not a big thing. How to handle pressure is important, especially during COVID times. Our coach Janneke Schopman is helping us to stay in the present moment.

Has the extra year affected the team mentally?

When last year we got the news that the Tokyo Olympics had been postponed for a year, we were disheartened. But to push yourself physically and mentally for one year is not easy.

Then we looked on the positive side. We looked into the areas we could work on. It was not easy. The coach explained to us not to worry about things which were not in our hands.

On regular COVID testing, and in case if a players tests positive for coronavirus

The Tokyo Olympics will definitely be different. We know what to expect. We traveled to Germany recently so we know how difficult things are.

It starts with traveling. We have to get tested before traveling, we have to get tested after reaching. We are tested before our training sessions. It is not easy but we cannot do much about it.

The Tokyo Olympics will have strict protocols but we will have to follow them. These are the things we cannot avoid. We can wear masks, which is not normal for an athlete, and keep everyone around us safe.

Is there a difference between Indian players and the players of the teams who have been either World Champions or Olympic Champions recently

We don't lack in fitness compared to any team. Earlier we used to feel that there is a difference in the fitness level. But now we don't feel like that. We have worked really hard on our fitness.

No one becomes an Olympic champion overnight, not even in one month or even in a year. There is a process. The team who are the Olympic champions also started from some point. We have also started the process and the coaching staff is helping us reach the mission.

Edited by Rohit Mishra