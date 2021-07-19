Manika Batra: Can the paddler become India's first ever table tennis medalist?

In March, Manika Batra qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 along with Sutirtha Mukherjee. The two Indian paddlers ensured their qualification following a good run at the the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha.

The Indian Table Tennis contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2020 comprises Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Hopes are pinned on Manika Batra to deliver the goods. Before she left India for Tokyo, Manika Batra said:

"I will give my best in both doubles and singles."

Can India's top-ranked female table tennis player end her country's wait for an Olympic medal from the sport?

2018, was the breakthrough year for Manika Batra. First, she had a successful outing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

She led the Indian women's team to a gold medal. She clinched another gold in the women's singles, before settling for silver from the women's doubles.

A few months later, she teamed up with Sharath Kamal for the Asian Games. Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal surprised many as they returned with a bronze medal from the mixed-double competition.

With the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games medal already in her kitty, she now has a chance of winning an Olympic medal too.

Manika Batra is ranked no. 62 in the world. But if she has to be crowned as the Olympic champion she will have to beat the likes of Mima Ito of Japan, Chen Meng of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico.

Mima Ito and Chen Meng will be the biggest threats to Manika Batra. Chen Meng goes into the Olympics as the World no.1 and Mima Ito is ranked second.

Chen Meng's recent form has been splendid. In 2020, she won her maiden ITTF Women’s World Cup title and the All China National Championships to go with her ITTF Grand Tour Finals victory.

Mima Ito is a prodigy. At the Rio Olympics, she helped the Japanese women’s team to bronze aged just 14. In the process, she became one of the youngest ever Olympic medallists. She has also won eight ITTF World Tour titles.

But the women's singles will not be Manika Batra's only chance to clinch a medal. She will be pairing up with Sharath Kamal in the mixed doubles. The mixed doubles event will be played for the first time at an Olympic Games. Realistically, Manika Batra's best chance to win a medal at the Olympics is in the mixed doubles.

At the the Asian qualification tournament final, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal defeated the Korean pair of Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee to qualify for the Summer Games.

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, came back after being two games down to win the match 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8, showing how well the two gell together. In the semis they had beaten the Singapore pair of Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye. Sharath Kamal believes that they understand each other's game well and are able to push each other.

Edited by S Chowdhury