Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai Men's Team Archery event today (26th July): Preview, predictions, and LIVE streaming details

The Indian men's archery team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will be in action on Monday at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. The three archers were placed in the bottom half of the group of 64 after a disappointing performance in the ranking event.

Atanu Das finished 35th in the individual ranking round, while Pravin Jadhav finished 31st in the archery event. Tarundeep Rai, on the other hand, finished 37th.

They will face Kazakhstan’s team of Sanzhar Mussayev, Denis Gankin and Ilfat Abdullin.

India at Olympics: Archery Team Event Preview and Prediction

It will be an evenly matched game with the Kazakhs having a slight advantage over the Indian archery team. Kazakhstan’s Denis Gankin will spearhead the three-member team. The 31-year-old finished ninth in the individual ranking – the highest amongst the archers between the two teams – scoring an impressive 669.

His teammate Ilfat Abdullin was also in good touch on Friday. He finished 27th with the score of 657, which was his season best. Mussayev, meanwhile, finished 52nd.

India, on the other hand, had a disappointing outing. The trio were expected to finish in the top 20 but could not enter the top 30s. Pravin Jadhav was the highest placed archer for India.

India Men’s Archery Team Event live streaming details

India will be at the archery team event on July 26. The pre-quarterfinal is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST. If they win against Kazakhstan, India will face the favorites South Korea in the elimination match at 10:15 AM IST. The broadcast for the events will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six will broadcast the event in English. Sony Ten 3 HD/SD will broadcast the event in Hindi. The mixed recurve streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also be broadcasting this and other Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy